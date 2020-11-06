Antisemitism rife at meeting backed by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn expressed his support of a Labour Party meeting in which members claimed antisemitism was being privileged above other forms of racism, The Jewish Chronicle reported.The claims came during a virtual meeting of the pro-Corbyn "Don't Leave, Organise" group of left-wing activists, at which Corbyn's wife, Laura Alvarez was also in attendance. "I worry about privileging the racism faced by Jewish communities in this country as more worthy of resources than other forms of discrimination - such as against black people, Palestinians, Muslims and refugees," said Labour councilor Jo Bird. “Privileging one group over another is divisive - it is bad for the many, as well as bad for the Jews."Bird claimed that she "wept" when she read the full report by Britain's Equality and Human Right's Commission into the Labour Party's handling of antisemitism allegations, and expressed her belief that the report "vindicates" the defense put up by Jewish Voice for Labour, over what it said were false smears of antisemitism leveled against Mr Corbyn.The claim that Corbyn was a victim of a false antisemitism smear campaign, which has also targeted "all progressive movements" due to their criticism of Israel's handling of the Palestinian issue, was further made within the meeting by Salma Yaqoob, a former Labour candidate for the West Midland Mayoral post“Just last week Gavin Williamson stated that those universities who do not adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism would have their funding removed," Yaqoob, who is also a long-time ally of the ex-leader in the Stop The War movement, said. "The fact that Amnesty International has been called antisemitic. The fact that Oxfam has been called antisemitic by racist in chief Trump. This is an international assault on all progressive movements. The fact that the Black Lives Matter movement has been labelled antisemitic - why?" she asked.
"The common thread in all of this any organization who has dared to critique the Israeli government's oppression of Palestinians has been made open season."When asked: "Who owns the media? How much money they have ... what their agenda is," Yaqoob responded this was "nothing new."Alison McGarry, the chair of Mr Corbyn's Islington North Labour Party, confirmed during the meeting that she had spoken to the former party leader earlier in the day, and that he was in support of the meeting. "I spoke to Jeremy this afternoon, and I know Laura Alvarez was in this meeting. I hope Laura Alvarez is still here - solidarity with Laura," she said, according to the Jewish Chronicle. "Jeremy spoke to me today, he thanked everyone for the rallies - he feels it has made a significant difference. He passed on his greetings," she added. The UK Labour Party announced that it had suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn in light of comments he made after a report said the party under his leadership was responsible for unlawful harassment and discrimination in its handling of allegations of antisemitism.Corbyn later said over Twitter that he would "strongly contest" his suspension. Aaron Reich contributed to this report.