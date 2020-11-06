The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Antisemitism rife at meeting backed by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

Another claim made at the event was that Corbyn was a victim of a false antisemitism smear campaign, which has also targeted "all progressive movements".

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 6, 2020 17:48
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he speaks about Labour's environment policies in Southampton, Britain November 28, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he speaks about Labour's environment policies in Southampton, Britain November 28, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
Jeremy Corbyn expressed his support of a Labour Party meeting in which members claimed antisemitism was being privileged above other forms of racism, The Jewish Chronicle reported.
The claims came during a virtual meeting of the pro-Corbyn "Don't Leave, Organise" group of left-wing activists, at which Corbyn's wife, Laura Alvarez was also in attendance.
"I worry about privileging the racism faced by Jewish communities in this country as more worthy of resources than other forms of discrimination - such as against black people, Palestinians, Muslims and refugees," said Labour councilor Jo Bird. “Privileging one group over another is divisive - it is bad for the many, as well as bad for the Jews."
Bird claimed that she "wept" when she read the full report by Britain's Equality and Human Right's Commission into the Labour Party's handling of antisemitism allegations, and expressed her belief that the report "vindicates" the defense put up by Jewish Voice for Labour, over what it said were false smears of antisemitism leveled against Mr Corbyn.
The claim that Corbyn was a victim of a false antisemitism smear campaign, which has also targeted "all progressive movements" due to their criticism of Israel's handling of the Palestinian issue, was further made within the meeting by Salma Yaqoob, a former Labour candidate for the West Midland Mayoral post
“Just last week Gavin Williamson stated that those universities who do not adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism would have their funding removed," Yaqoob, who is also a long-time ally of the ex-leader in the Stop The War movement, said.
"The fact that Amnesty International has been called antisemitic. The fact that Oxfam has been called antisemitic by racist in chief Trump. This is an international assault on all progressive movements. The fact that the Black Lives Matter movement has been labelled antisemitic - why?" she asked.
"The common thread in all of this any organization who has dared to critique the Israeli government's oppression of Palestinians has been made open season."
When asked: "Who owns the media?  How much money they have ... what their agenda is," Yaqoob responded this was "nothing new."
Alison McGarry, the chair of Mr Corbyn's Islington North Labour Party, confirmed during the meeting that she had spoken to the former party leader earlier in the day, and that he was in support of the meeting.
"I spoke to Jeremy this afternoon, and I know Laura Alvarez was in this meeting. I hope Laura Alvarez is still here - solidarity with Laura," she said, according to the Jewish Chronicle.
"Jeremy spoke to me today, he thanked everyone for the rallies - he feels it has made a significant difference. He passed on his greetings," she added.
The UK Labour Party announced that it had suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn in light of comments he made after a report said the party under his leadership was responsible for unlawful harassment and discrimination in its handling of allegations of antisemitism.
Corbyn later said over Twitter that he would "strongly contest" his suspension.
Aaron Reich contributed to this report.


Tags Jeremy Corbyn Labour party labour antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After US elections, Israel needs to invest in ties with US Democrats By JPOST EDITORIAL
US election: Would a Joe Biden victory change Israeli politics? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Let local municipalities take care of their own By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by