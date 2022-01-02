Swastikas found on hockey rink in Montreal

At least four large swastikas were found carved into a snowy hockey rink in a suburb of Montreal last week, according to B'nai Brith Canada.

Video published by Bill613.com, a local news site, showed the swastikas carved into the skating rink at Danyluk Park in the Town of Mount Royal.

B'nai Brith has reported the incident to the hate crimes unit of the Montreal police force, as well as Peter Malouf, the mayor of Mount Royal. An investigation has been launched, although the perpetrators remain unidentified as of yet.

“It is alarming to see the skating rink, such a basic symbol of Canadian identity and winter fun which attracts children and families, being defiled by symbols of hatred,” said Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada. “This repulsive act of antisemitism should be condemned by all, and we hope that the perpetrators are identified and held to account.”