The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Swastikas found on hockey rink in Montreal

Four large swastikas were found on a snowy hockey rink in Montreal last week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 2, 2022 06:43
Swastika on a wall (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Swastika on a wall (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
At least four large swastikas were found carved into a snowy hockey rink in a suburb of Montreal last week, according to B'nai Brith Canada.
Video published by Bill613.com, a local news site, showed the swastikas carved into the skating rink at Danyluk Park in the Town of Mount Royal.
B'nai Brith has reported the incident to the hate crimes unit of the Montreal police force, as well as Peter Malouf, the mayor of Mount Royal. An investigation has been launched, although the perpetrators remain unidentified as of yet.
“It is alarming to see the skating rink, such a basic symbol of Canadian identity and winter fun which attracts children and families, being defiled by symbols of hatred,” said Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada. “This repulsive act of antisemitism should be condemned by all, and we hope that the perpetrators are identified and held to account.”
B'nai Brith Canada stressed that the incident is far from the first antisemitic incident at a sporting facility in Canada, pointing to when a Toronto-area Jewish baseball league found a giant swastika drawn in the sand at a baseball diamond in August.


Tags canada swastika b'nai brith Montreal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kohavi is right to reject court compromise to allow Franken to remain in IDF - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

Desmond Tutu: A hero against apartheid first, a critic of Israel second - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: The UN’s perpetual, painful probe

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The next Abraham Accords will be with Indonesia - analysis

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Diaspora Jews’ misplaced anger at Israel’s no-entry policy - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by