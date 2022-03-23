The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

US offering $1 million to report on Israeli human rights violations

The grant, offered by the US State Department, has raised concerns for the potential of abuse by organizations to act against Israel within the frameworks of BDS and international law tribunals.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MARCH 23, 2022 16:20
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the Havana Syndrome, which U.S. officials refer to as "anomalous health incidents", in the Benjamin Franklin Room of the State Department in Washington, DC, US November 5, 2021 (photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the Havana Syndrome, which U.S. officials refer to as "anomalous health incidents", in the Benjamin Franklin Room of the State Department in Washington, DC, US November 5, 2021
(photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/REUTERS)

The US State Department has offered a grant of up to $987,654 for projects that include reporting human rights violations by Israel, raising concern for the potential for abuse by organizations seeking boycotts, sanctions and international law tribunals against Israel. 

The Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DRL) announced "an open competition for projects that strengthen accountability and human rights in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza" last month, thought to be the first of its kind from Washington.

The proposals are meant to "collect, archive and maintain human rights documentation to support justice and accountability and civil society-led advocacy efforts, which may include documentation of legal or security sector violations and housing, land and property rights."

The projects can also "take meaningful action in pursuing truth, accountability and memorialization; and/or provide psychosocial support to survivors of atrocities."

DRL will favor projects led by local organizations with a proven ability to implement programs in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.

KARIM KHAN, new ICC prosecutor. (credit: MICHAEL KOOREN / REUTERS) KARIM KHAN, new ICC prosecutor. (credit: MICHAEL KOOREN / REUTERS)

The contest rules state that applications cannot "reflect any type of support for any member, affiliate or representative of a designated terrorist organization." Projects that directly benefit foreign militaries or paramilitary books will not be considered, either.

Applicants must pass vetting to evaluate the risk that the funding will go to terrorists or their supporters, the State Department website says.

Prof. Gerald Steinberg, Director of NGO Monitor, which tracks funding for NGOs dealing with Israel-related issues, said he has not seen a US funding announcement of this kind in the past.

US funding “generally was not for these more political NGOs under the headings of human rights,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg wrote a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying that NGO projects of the kind described "are exploited for campaigns targeting Israel. These grantees lobby the International Criminal Court and UN frameworks - such as biased Commissions of Inquiry - to sanction Israel, promote BDS and use the 'apartheid' label."

The Biden administration has opposed the ICC investigation of Israel, the use of "apartheid" to describe Israel and the UN Commission of Inquiry against Israel.

"In light of the Biden Administration’s repeated rejection of such campaigns, we call on the State Department to reconsider this program," Steinberg wrote." "If however the NOFO [notice of funding opportunity] proceeds, the application of clear and rigorous safeguards will be necessary to ensure that taxpayer funds are not provided to organizations advancing a discriminatory, anti-Israel agenda under the façade of accountability and human rights."

According to Steinberg, “the language [of the NOFO] is reflective of what European governments use to justify funding organizations like Al Haq and Breaking the Silence,” Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations, respectively, that have advocated for boycotts of Israel and for Israeli officials to be tried for war crimes.

“It’s hard to see any other explanation for this type of grant,” he added.

Such human rights organizations targeting Israel are “an industry on the order of at least $50 million to Israel and Palestinian groups from European governments, plus there is UN support. It’s even more if you include Human Rights Watch and Amnesty” – which have accused Israel of being an apartheid state – “and this funding could, in theory, go to them,” Steinberg said.

Blinken recently met with Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth and Amnesty's Secretary-General Agnes Callamard, releasing only a brief tweet in which he said: "We support the important work of human rights defenders." He commended their work in a speech about the genocide of the Rohingya in Myanmar.



Tags bds israel bds ICC NGO state department
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by