The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

French prosecutors suspect elderly Jew’s death linked to antisemitism

Rene Hadjaj, 89, was found dead after falling from the 17th floor of his apartment building. Police suspect that his neighbor may be connected to his death.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Published: MAY 31, 2022 01:23
La Part-Dieu Central Business District, Lyon, France (photo credit: samolymp/CC BY-SA 4.0/(https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
La Part-Dieu Central Business District, Lyon, France
(photo credit: samolymp/CC BY-SA 4.0/(https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Prosecutors in France said they are considering antisemitism as a possible factor in the death of an elderly Jewish man in Lyon, who police initially said had died in a dispute unconnected to his religion.

The Tribune Juive Jewish paper on Friday reported on the development in the investigation of the May 17 death of Rene Hadjaj, who was found dead after falling from the 17th floor of his apartment building. He was 89.

Police arrested a 51-year-one neighbor, Rachid Kheniche, in connection with the incident. Kheniche and Hadjaj knew each other and had an altercation that ended with Hadjaj’s death, prosecutors told the Le Progres daily.

“[The prosecutors] have decided to broaden the scope of the examining magistrates to the aggravating circumstances of a crime committed due to an ethnic, national, racial or religious affiliation.”

Nicolas Jacquet, Lyon regional prosecutor

The police introduced antisemitism as a possible motive after seeing social media posts by Kheniche. Kheniche had made multiple derogatory references to “sayanim,” the transcription in French of the Arab-language word for Zionists, on social media in recent years.

“Elements that were collected on social networks became known to the prosecutors, who have decided to broaden the scope of the examining magistrates to the aggravating circumstances of a crime committed due to an ethnic, national, racial or religious affiliation,” Nicolas Jacquet, the Lyon regional prosecutor, told the AFP news agency Friday.

College Lycee Juive de Lyon (credit: GOOGLE MAPS) College Lycee Juive de Lyon (credit: GOOGLE MAPS)

A coalition of French Jewish groups known as CRIF said it welcomed the development but questioned why the press, not the police, first identified the social media posts.

The case echoes that of Sarah Halimi, a Jewish woman who was murdered and thrown from her apartment by her neighbor in 2017. In that case, French courts concluded that the neighbor, a 27-year-old man named Kobili Traore was motivated to kill Halimi because she was Jewish. But Traore, who is Muslim, was not tried because multiple courts ruled that he was psychotic at the time of the killing, in part because he was high on marijuana.

Possible motive

The Le Point newspaper reported that Kheniche’s neighbors described him as “crazy.” The paper was not able to obtain the reaction of Kheniche or his lawyers to the allegations.

His social media posts, made across dozens of accounts each with very few followers, are disjointed and unclear.

In one tweet from 2020, a disjointed rant that he addressed to Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Rally party, known in France by its acronym RN, he wrote: “mrs lepen you were on the cover of an Israeli magazine, photo on the front cover the jews of france are safe with RL, in meetings rn you say priority to Frenchmen, double speak like ramadan tarek or sayan sayanime like Zemmour, as in journalist Israel my mother is Jewish.”

“Ramadan tarek” refers to Tariq Ramadan, an Islamist scholar who is accused of airing multiple conspiracy theories about Israel and Jews. In 2014 he said the murder of four people at the Brussels Jewish Museum was an Israeli false flag operation. Éric Zemmour is a French-Jewish politician and journalist.



Tags France french jews Sarah Halimi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.
4

Texas school shooting: 19 students, two teachers killed

People react outside the Sgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022.
5

Is a Netanyahu comeback becoming more likely?

NETANYAHU MAKES a statement at the Likud faction meeting this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by