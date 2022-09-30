The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

30 years ago, Brendan Fraser & Matt Damon starred in ‘School Ties’ — a cult classic on antisemitism

Among actors Brendan Fraser and Matt Damon's first roles are one of the few mainstream Hollywood films to focus on antisemitism at non-Jewish schools.

By STEPHEN SILVER/JTA
Published: SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 04:58
From left: Brendan Fraser, Randall Batinkoff, Matt Damon and Andrew Lowery at the Los Angeles premiere of the film, Sept. 11, 1992. (photo credit: RON GALELLA LTD/RON GALELLA COLLECTION VIA GETTY IMAGES)
From left: Brendan Fraser, Randall Batinkoff, Matt Damon and Andrew Lowery at the Los Angeles premiere of the film, Sept. 11, 1992.
(photo credit: RON GALELLA LTD/RON GALELLA COLLECTION VIA GETTY IMAGES)

After a long career pause brought on by an assault-induced depression and injuries, actor Brendan Fraser is back in the headlines, earning early Oscar buzz for his performance in the upcoming movie “The Whale.” 

What some of even his most ardent fans might not realize is that one of Fraser’s earliest roles — alongside Matt Damon in what was his first major onscreen role — came in one of the few mainstream Hollywood films to focus on antisemitism at non-Jewish schools.

In “School Ties,” which hit theaters 30 years ago this month and was set in the 1950s, Fraser plays David Greene, a working-class Jewish kid from Scranton, Pennsylvania, who enrolls at an elite New England prep school for his senior year of high school, to play quarterback for the vaunted football team. 

David is urged to keep his Jewishness a secret, and he proves an instant success on the football field. Faced in the early fall with a Sandy Koufax-esque choice — whether or not to miss a big game that falls on Rosh Hashanah — David sneaks to the campus chapel by himself late at night to say high holiday prayers. Confronted by a dean, he’s asked, “Was it worth it, breaking a tradition just to win a football game?”

“Your tradition or mine, sir?” he replies. 

Once a drunken postgame party guest lets the secret slip, David finds himself an outcast. What begins with a few jokes about “Jews and communists” at Harvard and how a classmate “Jewed” someone down for a deal for a stereo gives way to antisemitic slurs during a shower room brawl (with Damon’s villain character Charlie Dillon), a swastika on his dorm room wall and a cheating scandal meant to frame David.

All of his classmates, unlike him, are from the upper-crust WASP class and under pressure to be the fifth or sixth generation of their family to attend an Ivy League school. It’s also clear that many of them had never met a Jew in their life. 

“School Ties” was directed by Jewish filmmaker Robert Mandel and written by, of all people, “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf. Wolf’s father was Jewish, but he had a Catholic mother and was an altar boy; Wolf also attended the prestigious Philips Academy in Massachusetts. (Fraser is not Jewish, and Randall Batinkoff, who has a minor role, appears to be the only Jewish actor in the cast, although Cole Hauser, on his mother’s side, was descended from Warner Brothers’ Jewish co-founder Harry Warner.) Mandel has said in interviews that he experienced antisemitism during his college years at Bucknell University in the 1960s. 

“School Ties” was an overly didactic box office bust, but it has become known for helping to kickstart the careers of Fraser (known for starring in blockbusters like “The Mummy” and “George of the Jungle”), Damon and two of Damon’s future “Good Will Hunting” co-stars: Hauser and Ben Affleck. It also features Anthony Rapp, who would go on to originate the role of Mark Cohen in the Broadway musical “Rent.”

For Jewish fans and sports figures, the movie remains a unique cultural touchstone.

Brent Novoselsky, a Jewish native of Skokie, Illinois, who played seven seasons in the NFL as a tight end, mostly for the Minnesota Vikings, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that the film tackled a real slice of history that affected Jewish athletes. 

“I was impacted by the movie as the 40s, 50s and 60s were a rough time to be Jewish in the US,” said Novoselsky in an interview during the week of his induction into the Philadelphia Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, on Sept. 21. “I know this because of my involvement in the B’nai B’rith Sports Lodge of Chicago. The main reason it existed was to give Jewish people in Chicago an outlet for bowling and other sports that they weren’t allowed to participate in.”

In 2020, Michael Neuman, an Orthodox psychologist who had competed on and won a Lebron James-hosted obstacle course show in a yarmulke in 2019, hosted a Zoom call of current and former Jewish NFL players. The group discussed their experiences in the league, tied to the then-controversy involving an antisemitic social media post by former star player DeSean Jackson.

Neuman, who is in his late 20s and was therefore born before “School Ties” came out, had not seen the film when first asked about it. But he had some thoughts after watching it recently.

“One of the main things we see in the movie is to be proud of who you are, though our environment may strip us away from that reality,” Neuman said. “Unfortunately, many of us decide not to stand up for who we are and let people walk all over our identity. 

“David wanted a life he thought he’d be happy in, and when the hate was targeted at him to bring him down, he reacted and believed it. As he said, he lied to himself but he allowed these people to make him feel differently than he is. If he knows he is a proud Jew and not different then any of the other students, then he wouldn’t have reacted with rage like at the beginning and handled the situation as he did at the end.”

Part of what makes the plot work is that David Greene is such a common name, one that’s relatively ethnically ambiguous. The exhibition's curator and historian at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is named David Greene, while David Green is also the name of the non-Jewish founder of Hobby Lobby. The University of Georgia, from 2001 to 2005, even had a quarterback named David Greene, although he doesn’t appear to have been Jewish.



Tags hollywood jews jewish actors in hollywood jewish hollywood hollywood
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by