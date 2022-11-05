BBC apologizes for 'unacceptable' handling of anti-Israel bias - report

British news source BBC apologized for reportedly poor handling of complaints about anti-Israel bias, according to The Jewish Chronicle on Thursday.

The apology came shortly after a petition started by The Jewish Chronicle has nearly met its goal of 7,500 signatures as of Saturday morning - which demands a parliamentary inquiry into the BBC’s coverage of Jews and Israel.

"It follows deep concern in the Anglo-Jewish community regarding the Corporation’s output, including its coverage of the notorious Oxford Street Chanukah incident last December," the Chronicle stated on Change.org. "Its response to complaints triggered an Ofcom investigation following our reporting."

Ever since Operation Guardian of the Walls in mid-2021, it has taken the British media outlet more than a year to respond to complaints about its coverage of the Jewish state.

Does the BBC even respond? If so, how long does it take?

Some complaints have been ignored by the outlet completely. The BBC Charter implies that it must address complaints within 10 working days.

Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London, Britain, January 29, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS/FILE PHOTO)

However, The Jewish Chronicle reports that the British outlet takes an average of four months "to respond to a watchdog’s complaints about its Israel coverage in Arabic."