White supremacists behind over 80% of extremism-related US murders in 2022

The Anti-Defamation League labeled 25 murders in 2022 as “extremist-related,” with 18 of those “committed in whole or part for ideological motives.”

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2023 01:36

Updated: FEBRUARY 24, 2023 01:41
White supremacists stand behind their shields at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, US, August 12, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
White supremacists stand behind their shields at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, US, August 12, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)

Mass shootings in the United States accounted for most extremism-related fatalities last year in the country, with over 80% of those murders committed by white supremacists, data released by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) showed on Thursday.

The advocacy group labeled 25 murders in 2022 as "extremist-related," with 18 of those "committed in whole or part for ideological motives."

Two mass shootings - one in May in Buffalo, New York, wherein an avowed white supremacist fatally shot 10 Black people, and another in November in Colorado Springs wherein five people were killed in an LGBTQ nightclub - accounted for most of the extremist-related murders of 2022, the ADL report showed.

White supremacists commit the highest number of domestic extremist-related murders in most years, but in 2022 the percentage was unusually high: 21 of the 25 murders were linked to white supremacists, according to the ADL report.

"All the extremist-related murders in 2022 were committed by right-wing extremists of various kinds," the ADL report said.

A protester carries a white supremacist and antisemitic sign outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on the second day of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US, November 17, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)A protester carries a white supremacist and antisemitic sign outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on the second day of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US, November 17, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

ADL's Center on Extremism reported an overall decrease from 2021 when 33 extremist-related killings were documented. ADL had documented 22 extremist-related killings in 2020.

Human rights groups raise concerns about white supremacy in the US

Human rights groups have raised concerns over white supremacy in the United States in recent years.

President Joe Biden has labeled white supremacy as poison and called on Americans to reject it. In December, he established an inter-agency group to coordinate efforts to counter antisemitism, Islamophobia and related forms of bias and discrimination.

The issue of white supremacy came back into headlines late last year when former President Donald Trump hosted white supremacist Nick Fuentes at his private club in Florida. Trump said the encounter with Fuentes happened inadvertently while he was having dinner with Ye, the musician formerly known as Kanye West.



