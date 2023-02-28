The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Pro-Israel org. to campaign against Roger Waters concert in Spain

According to an official ticket site for the tour, Roger Waters will perform in Barcelona on March 21 and in Madrid on March 23 and 24.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2023 19:28
Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY/FILE PHOTO)
Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY/FILE PHOTO)

Pro-Israel Spanish organization Action and Communication on the Middle East (ACOM) has criticized anti-Israel musician Roger Waters who will be touring Europe in the next few weeks and performing in Madrid and Barcelona, as well as in other European cities.

The Pink Floyd bassist is a leading proponent of the BDS movement against Israel.

"We believe that no public venue should offer its space, and no reputable company should associate itself to the promotion of hatred and antisemitic libels that are involved in Waters’ performances," Angel Mas, president of ACOM, told The Jerusalem Post in a statement on Tuesday.

"We believe that no public venue should offer its space, and no reputable company should associate itself to the promotion of hatred and antisemitic libels that are involved in Water’s performances."

Angel Mas

"This is not an attack on freedom of speech or artistic expression. It would be unthinkable that any other equivalent display of defamation targeting specific national, racial or religious minorities would be permitted in our country," Mas said.

He added that ACOM "will appeal the moral compass of those involved and to our rule of law that in Spain prevent these behaviors."

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters performs during his This Is Not a Drill tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, US, September 27, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI) Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters performs during his This Is Not a Drill tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, US, September 27, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

According to an official ticket site for the tour, Waters will perform in Barcelona on March 21 and in Madrid on March 23 and 24.

ACOM is a Spanish, non-denominational and independent organization that strengthens the relationship between Spain and Israel through joint work with the government, political parties and civil society. "We are inspired by universal values: the defense of Human Rights, democratic societies, civil liberties and the rule of law," their official website states.

Roger Waters: “One of the world’s most well-known antisemites”

On Monday it was reported that Waters has been blocked from performing in Frankfurt after the city called him “one of the world’s most well-known antisemites.”

Waters had been scheduled to perform May 28 at Frankfurt’s Festhalle, which during the Holocaust was the site of the deportation of 3,000 Jews to their deaths just after Kristallnacht.

In October, Waters said that "the Israelis seem now to have a policy of ... murdering so many of them that they are absolutely trying to create another intifada. So they can make it an armed conflict...so they can just kill them all," he said, adding that Israel is provoking the Palestinians into an armed conflict in order to manufacture an excuse to destroy them.

JTA contributed to this report.



Tags bds spain roger waters Concert
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by