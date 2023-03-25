The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Christian fundraising site 'GiveSendGo' platforms neo-Nazi organizations

GiveSendGo has facilitated 230 campaigns by or for extremists, according to an ADL report.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 25, 2023 00:11
WHITE NATIONALISTS give Nazi salutes during a swastika burning in the US State of Georgia in 2018. (photo credit: GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS)
WHITE NATIONALISTS give Nazi salutes during a swastika burning in the US State of Georgia in 2018.
(photo credit: GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS)

The Christian platform GiveSendGo, which enables users to send money and prayers to individuals in need, has come under fire for hosting a number of neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups. 

GiveSendGo has been an effective way for fringe groups to raise funds and continue their work. According to a report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), “Extremists are using online crowdfunding platforms like GiveSendGo and GoFundMe to raise millions of dollars for their ideologically driven activities. Through crowdfunding, extremists have generated at least $6,246,072 from 324 campaigns between 2016 and mid-2022.”

“GiveSendGo has facilitated the vast majority of these funds, hosting 230 campaigns operated by or for extremists and their causes. These campaigns collected more than 86.5% of the funds tracked by the Center on Extremism”, added the ADL report.

After logging onto the website, it took The Jerusalem Post exactly 20 seconds to locate fundraisers by neo-Nazi groups by searching ‘88’ on the website’s search bar. ‘88’ is a popular dog-whistle used by neo-Nazis. Decoded, 88 stands for ‘Heil Hitler’ as H is the 8th letter in the alphabet.

The website has come under fire in the past for allowing groups like the Proud Boys and individual neo-Nazis like Christopher Pohlhaus raise funds on their platform. Pohlhaus has gained public notoriety for his attempts to establish an all-white community in Maine. More recently, he has gained a following after showing up armed to a children’s event where a drag queen read stories. During this appearance, he yelled racial slurs and used Nazi salutes.

People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland (credit: REUTERS)People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland (credit: REUTERS)

GiveSendGo's policy on extremist material

GiveSendGo has been informed of Pohlhaus’ presence on their site at least twice, according to a report by Vice. Despite being informed, and the website’s policy prohibiting “(d) items that promote hate, violence, racial intolerance, or the financial exploitation of a crime,’ he was not removed. “

GiveSendGo has a policy that states “By visiting GiveSendGo.com you are responsible for protecting yourself from content that is offensive or harmful that may have been posted on the website by another user.”

The website adds that they are not obligated to remove any content, individual or entity.

“GiveSendGo has the right to, though will not be obligated to, in GiveSendGo's sole discretion, to remove any content or block any individual or entity for any reason.”



Tags christianity white supremacist terror funding neo-nazi far-right extremism
