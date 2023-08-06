The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
WATCH: Unraveling the origins: Examining Antisemitism within Palestinian society

Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) Presents:

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
AUGUST 6, 2023 17:04
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism
 
Combat Antisemitism Movement (photo credit: CAM)
Combat Antisemitism Movement
(photo credit: CAM)

Monday, August 7, 2023 | 12 PM ET | 7 PM IL

Antisemitism is flourishing in the Palestinian Authority. Throughout Palestinian society, hatred of the Jewish people is communicated through media programming, school textbooks, and social media. Antisemitic themes permeate every aspect of classroom instruction.

What are the root causes of antisemitism in Palestinian society, and how does it impact prospects for Middle East peace and coexistence? Can antisemitism in the Palestinian Authority be reduced in the same way that it has been lowered in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, and other Arab countries, or will the Palestinian Authority continue its tradition of educating children from a young age in Jew-hatred, thereby limiting the chance for peace?

Join Rebecca Rose, director of North American Affairs for the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), for “Unraveling the Origins: An Examination of Antisemitism within Palestinian Society,” on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12 PM Eastern Time, and 7 PM Israel time.

Credit: CAMCredit: CAM

CAM was established more than three years ago to fight antisemitism from the right, from the left, and from radical Islam, through a broad coalition of hundreds of organizations around the world. As part of the organization’s activities, this webinar casts a spotlight on antisemitism in the Palestinian Authority.

The program will feature Marcus Sheff, CEO of IMPACT-se, an organization that has driven the elimination of antisemitism and the inclusion of Jewish history in textbooks in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE; Asaf Romirowsky Ph.D., the Executive Director of Scholars for Peace in the Middle East (SPME) and the Association for the Study of the Middle East and Africa (ASMEA), and Itamar Marcus, founder and director of Palestinian Media Watch, is one of the world’s foremost experts on the Palestinian Authority (PA).



