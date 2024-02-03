The Jewish Agency for Israel and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) announced on Wednesday a new partnership to combat antisemitism.

Jewish Agency Chairman Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog and ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt made the announcement at a gathering of over 300 shlichim (Jewish Agency emissaries) serving throughout North America. The Jewish Agency's shlicim will be supported by the ADL with training sessions about antisemitism to support their work with American Jewish communities throughout the country.

"Our shlichim are helping young American Jews be proud of their identities and feel a unique bond with Israel," said Almog. "And we are proud to partner with the world's leading anti-hate organization to do everything we can to further those objectives.”

Strengthen Jewish identity, and connection with Israel

Other initiatives carried out by this partnership are to strengthen Jewish identity and connect that identity to Israel, and the areas where these initiatives will be carried out include college campuses, summer camps, synagogues, and community centers.

Last month, the ADL released a report stating that antisemitism in the United States has increased by 360% from October 7 to January 7 compared to the same period in the year prior, totaling over 3,200 incidents in only three months. Jewish Agency Israel Fellows leading activities on campus (credit: THE JEWISH AGENCY)

The organization also said that since the October 7 massacre by Hamas, there have been an average of 34 antisemitic incidents per day, putting 2023 on track to be the year with the highest number of antisemitic attacks against Jews since the ADL started tracking in the late 1970s.

Other official statements by Greenblatt and Almog

"There's a hunger among American Jews to deepen connections with Israel – the work of the shlichim to build those bridges has never been more important," said Greenblatt. "We're grateful to be partnering with the Jewish Agency, the largest Jewish organization in the world, to equip their incredible emissaries from Israel with all the tools they need to combat antisemitism as they are working with US Jewish communities."

Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog also added his thoughts, stating that "In the aftermath of the horrific massacre in Israel on October 7, we are reminded not just of the importance of the State of Israel for the Jewish People but also of the importance of fighting antisemitism in all forms and all places."