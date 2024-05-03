Leaked Students for Justice in Palestine texts show support for massacres of Israelis

Texts written by Boston University students belonging to the university's Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) organization chapter show them enthusiastically celebrating the October 7 massacre on the day it occurred, according to leaked texts obtained by N12.

During the discussion, some students called the Hamas terrorists "freedom fighters" and hoped that the situation would erupt into a genocidal war against Israel.

Several students voiced active support for violent Palestinian "resistance," saying slogans such as "Long live the intifada!"

"But btw (by the way), the freedom fighters have pushed the occupation forces back. They're so close to Tel Aviv," one student commented. Two people in the group "liked" his message.

#BREAKING: @N12News reveals screenshots of the @BU_Tweets SJP group chat in the aftermath of October 7, with students cheering on Hamas terrorists and calling for the complete "collapse" of Israel.According to the report, students in the chat also expressed hope that Lebanon,… pic.twitter.com/ejICezkIQm — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) May 3, 2024

Another student, named James, in the conversation said that he hopes for "the State of Israel to collapse and be replaced with something actually democratic." Graduating students hold up a sign reading ''Justice for Palestine'' during Harvard University's 371st Commencement Exercises in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, May 26, 2022 (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

After the posters of hostages began appearing on campus, several students were outraged and said they would take down these "zionist posters."

Supporting an intifada since 2021

The correspondence between the students in the group indicate consistent positions that support the violent Palestinian "resistance," as early as 2021, the same year as Operation Guardian of the Walls. The group's members sent messages that read "Long live the intifada" and those that glorified the first intifada, according to N12.

N12 also spoke to several pro-Israel students asking them about their life on campus and how they interacted with the pro-Palestine movement.

One student mentioned that he had tried to create a dialogue with the leader of SJP on campus but was immediately blocked on all social media.

Another mentioned that he tried to talk to other people in SJP, and they all refused to speak to him because he was a "zionist," and it was, in fact, this incident that led him to join the pro-Israel group on campus.

National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) and American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) are currently getting sued by nine American and Israeli survivors and victims of the October 7 Massacre, the survivors announced Wednesday.

The survivors filed a lawsuit to the US District Court for the Eastern Division of Virginia, Alexandria Division against the two organizations, alleging that they collaborated with Hamas to legitimize the Hamas attacks and provide public relations services for the terrorist organization.