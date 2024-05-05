Hims & Hers Health faces stock decline after CEO's comments on student protests

Fox Business reports that Hims & Hers CEO Andrew Dudum has stirred controversy by supporting anti-Israel student protesters, offering them job opportunities. His statement came amid significant campus demonstrations, resulting in an 8% drop in the company’s stock price last Friday. Dudum highlighted the importance of "moral courage," valuing it more than academic achievements, which could sway public opinion in these sensitive times. Demonstrators sit in an encampment as they protest in solidarity with Pro-Palestinian organizers on the Columbia University campus, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in New York City, US. April 19, 2024. (credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

Company reportedly loses $210 million

According to The New York Post, the company experienced a substantial loss of nearly $210 million in stock value just a day after Dudum’s tweets advocating for the employment of student protesters facing disciplinary actions for their anti-Israel views. Dudum’s connections to Gaza and the West Bank color his perspective, contrasting sharply with other business leaders during a period where many US universities face pressure to divest from Israel.

Daily Mail adds that the backlash intensified as notable figures like Ben Domenech and Joe Lonsdale voiced their disapproval. Domenech urged supporters of Israel to cancel their HIMS subscriptions, highlighting cheaper alternatives, while Lonsdale criticized Dudum’s approach to moral courage, which he felt involved joining a "mindless mob."