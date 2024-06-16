Park Avenue Synagogue vandalized with 'Palestine' graffiti

The Park Avenue Synagogue was vandalized on Friday with pro-Palestinian graffiti, according to the New York City house of worship.

The Park Avenue Synagogue said on Instagram on Friday that it was disheartened to announce that the building was defaced, but that the synagogue was secured ahead of Shabbat services that night.

"It is shocking and it is distressing, and it is a reminder of the world outside and what we face as a Jewish community in this moment of time," Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove said at Friday night services.

A crowd had gathered outside of the Manhattan synagogue to show solidarity with the congregation, according to Cosgrove, who urged congregants to be agents of change against the rise of hate in the country.

Officials speak on the vandalism

According to Pro-Israel activist Hen Mazzig, the excerpt of biblical figure Balaam's Number 24:5 blessing on the synagogue's facade was defaced. A photograph he published showed that "Palestine" was scrawled under the word "Israel" in the quote "How great are your tents, O Jacob, your dwelling places, O Israel."

"Vandalizing a synagogue in New York is not fighting for justice," Mazzig said on X on Friday.

City Councilwoman Julie Menin said on social media that she was a former member of the congregation and that the incident was a "vile antisemitic act."

"A house of worship is a sanctuary," said Menin. "Defacing it is an attack on all of us."