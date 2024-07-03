'No evidence' of rapes: Roger Waters blames Israel for October 7 massacre

Former Pink Floyd frontman and anti-Israel activist Roger Waters on Tuesday defended the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, saying, “The people fighting on behalf of Palestine liberation have a legal and moral right to fight back against the oppressor.”

In an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 80-year-old Waters blamed Israel for the deaths of more than 1,200 of its citizens on October 7 and denied that there is any proof that Hamas terrorists raped any of its victims.

“All those piles of cars that were destroyed by Apache missiles from helicopters... Hamas didn't have helicopters,” he said, referring to the site of the Nova festival in which over 350 party-goers were slaughtered.

Regarding the evidence of testimony of rape and sexual abuse by Hamas of its captors, Waters said, “There was no evidence. You can say anything that you want, but there is no evidence.”

He called those who claimed otherwise "filthy, disgusting" liars. Roger Waters performs in Barcelona. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Piers responded: "Actually women were raped.”

Waters questions IDF ability to defend Israel

Waters answered: "No they weren’t. There’s no evidence."

Waters also questioned the prowess of the IDF and its ability to defend Israel.

“What I am saying is there is all this talk about does Israel have a right to defend itself why didn't Israel defend itself that morning?”

“Why did they wait seven hours before they started machine-gunning everyone?” he asked.

Waters has a longstanding record of criticizing Israel, and making antisemitic comments.

Polly Samson, wife of Waters’ former Pink Floyd bandmate Dave Gilmour, and a former Pink Floyd lyricist, once described him as "antisemitic to the rotten core."

The popular Morgan promoted the show’s episode by tweeting "I interviewed Pink Floyd star @rogerwaters yesterday, after calling him ‘the world’s dumbest rock star’ and a ‘complete and utter moron'. "It went as well as could be expected.”

At one point in the heated interview, Waters appeared to be talking to himself, saying “'Roger, Roger calm down. Don't sink to his level, alright I won't. Stop shouting. Stop shouting back. Let him interrupt you as much as he wants.”

Summing up his view of October 7, Waters said, “If someone invades your country, kicks all the people out of their home, steals everything and is stealing all your land and occupies all your land for 75 years you have an absolute right to armed resistance.”