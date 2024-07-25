Hostage families discuss growing antisemitism, Hamas support at US State Dept.

Hostage families who accompanied the Prime Minister's delegation to Washington met with US Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism and Hate Crimes, Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, at the US State Department on Thursday.

During the meeting, the families expressed their suffering and uncertainty to the ambassador, detailing the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7.

Ambassador Lipstadt underscored "the clear connection between Hamas crimes and antisemitism," emphasizing "the harsh reality of global antisemitism reaching the US in support of Hamas crimes" and reaffirming "the US administration's commitment to the return of the hostages."

US Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism and Hate Crimes, Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, at the US State Department, July 24, 2024. (credit: No credit)

Netanyahu speaks to Congress

This meeting follows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint Congress session on Wednesday, in which many of the hostage relatives were also in attendance.

“Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas’ military capabilities and its rule in Gaza and bring all our hostages home,” Netanyahu stated in his address.

Also present at the meeting were Special Envoy Coordinator Brig. Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, Head of the Hostages Directorate Col. (Res.) Yaron Cohen, and Head of the Families Department Brig. Gen. (Res.) Vered Pomerantz.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.