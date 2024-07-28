NYC group hosts class with Palestinian terrorist

A far-left activist organization hosted a class with a member of a Palestinian terrorist organization at its New York City office on Saturday, according to The People's Forum's website.

The People's Forum held a remote class on "Why Palestine Will Win" featuring Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine activist Wisam Rafeedie.

Rafeedie, author of “Trininty of Fundamentals,” discussed with the activists how "the Palestinian resistance" thwarted the United States and Israel.

"The new era of the Palestinian resistance took the world by storm, putting liberation concretely on the horizon and exposing the weaknesses and deficiencies of US imperialism and the Israeli occupation," read the class description. "But this is not a new reality—the attempts to finally defeat the Palestinian resistance have failed for over 76 years. How has the resistance endured despite the occupation's disproportionate wealth and military strength? What role did revolutionary organizations play in the accumulation of experiences and the mobilization of the masses? What can we learn from the past to look forward at what is to come next?" Members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC) march during a parade marking the annual al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day), at Burj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon April 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

The class is part of a course for organizing a revolution

The class is part of a six-week summer school course for organizing a revolution.

The People's Forum was one of the convening organizers of the May 24-26 Detriot People's Conference for Palestine, which also featured Rafeedie as a speaker at a workshop at the last day of the event.

The keynote speaker of the conference also had links to the PFLP. Sana’ Daqqah, the wife of PFLP terrorist Walid Daqqah, for whom one of the rooms was named, spoke to attendees about her deceased husband's death and imprisonment.

The PFLP is designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the US State Department.