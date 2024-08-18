Jewish NGOs, Ottawa mayor withdraw from pride parade over 'genocide' statement

Canadian Jewish organizations and the Ottawa mayor withdrew from attending a pride parade in the capital over the organizer's statement of solidarity with Palestinians that alleged that Israel was conducting a genocide in Gaza.

Ahead of Capital Pride's August 25 parade, it released an August 6 statement in which it condemned Hamas's October 7 Massacre but said, "By the same token, we cannot stay silent in the face of Israel’s endless and brutal campaign in Gaza and mounting violence in the West Bank, where innocent Palestinians" were being "slaughtered, dehumanized and dispossessed of their land in flagrant violation of international law."

Capital Pride incorrectly claimed that the International Court of Justice stated that there was a "plausible risk of genocide" and committed to recognizing the "ongoing genocide against Palestinians" in their 2024 events opening remarks. The pride organizer also resolved to integrate official Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions blacklists into its sponsorship review program and said it would call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

The organization asserted that it had to involve itself in the conflict because of solidarity with Palestinians because neglecting to do so would betray "the promise of liberation that guides our work" for "2SLGBTQIA+ rights." The group also condemned both antisemitism and Islamophobia, but argued that the latter was being facilitated by Israel using LGBTQ rights concerns.

“We are deeply concerned by the rising tide of antisemitism and Islamophobia we are witnessing here in Canada,” said Capital Pride. “Part of the growing Islamophobic sentiment we are witnessing is fueled by the pink-washing of the war in Gaza and racist notions that all Palestinians are homophobic and transphobic. By portraying itself as a protector of the rights of queer and trans people in the Middle East, Israel seeks to draw attention away from its abhorrent human rights abuses against Palestinians. We refuse to be complicit in this violence.” Protesters embrace as they leave a pro-Palestinian student encampment at the University of Toronto after an Ontario judge ordered pro-Palestinian protesters to leave their two-month-old encampment, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 3, 2024. (credit: Arlyn McAdorey/Reuters)

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa said in a Wednesday statement that they had attempted to meet with Capital Pride about the remarks, but that the organization’s board was unwilling to reconsider their position. In response, the federation said that it had to withdraw from the 2024 parade.

“This choice was not made lightly, but we cannot in good conscience support an event that marginalizes Jewish 2SLGBTQ+ individuals and the broader Jewish community,” said the federation. “Capital Pride has chosen a divisive position that further marginalizes Jews, who are victimized by more hate crimes than any other group in Canada. Anti-Israel protests have repeatedly targeted Jewish communities with threats and violence across Canada, including here in Ottawa.”

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said on social media on Friday that he was disappointed by Capital Pride board’s decision to stand by its original statement, and said that while he would be attending pride activities, “unless there is a change in approach, I will not be participating in events organized by Capital Pride this year.”

Sutcliffe's further comments

“This decision by the board, days before the start of Pride, has unfortunately created an atmosphere where many now do not feel welcome to participate. Pride has always been and should continue to be a celebration of diversity and inclusion where no one feels excluded for who they are,” said Sutcliffe.

CTV News reported on Saturday that Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario and The Ottawa Hospital also withdrew from the parade as a result of Capital Pride's statement.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs on Wednesday called Capital Pride’s position “divisive” and said that they would hold their own independent pride events in Ottawa.