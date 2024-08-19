BBC praises Imam who supported Hamas attack on Israel

A highly extreme Muslim imam, praised by the BBC as a "highly respected," religious leader has sparked outrage for supporting the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel while also making inflammatory statements in a recent interview.

In the interview on BBC Radio London during the weekend, Imam Haitham al-Haddad—a British Muslim television presenter and Islamic scholar of Palestinian origin—was introduced as a "highly respected" figure. However, al-Haddad's track record of extreme and controversial statements, particularly regarding Israel and Jews, has raised significant concerns within the Israeli community and beyond.

Al-Haddad's appearance on BBC was initially published by The Telegraph.

Al-Haddad, who holds a PhD from SOAS, University of London, and serves on the boards of several Islamic organizations in the UK, including the Islamic Sharia Council, has a history of making inflammatory remarks. Notably, on October 7, 2023, when 1,200 Israelis were brutally murdered and hundreds were kidnapped, al-Haddad published a post of Facebook supporting the Palestinian cause. "O Allah, support the people of truth in Gaza, AL-Qudus and Palestine- they have managed to cause confusion to the enemy's calculations with a new tactic. Grant them victory and aid them against their oppressors in their struggle for Justice and Truth."

He added, "The occupation has proven to be weaker than a spider's web." Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London, Britain, January 29, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS/FILE PHOTO)

He concluded, praying for victory and essentially the loss of Israel: "Allah will grant victory to those who grant Him victory."

This statement, which many interpret as a prayer for the success of Hamas's violent actions against Israel, starkly contrasts with the BBC's portrayal of al-Haddad as a figure of conciliation. His comments during the interview, while focused on the recent riots in the UK, also included sharp criticism of the media and politicians whom he accused of scapegoating the Muslim community. "When certain media outlets and politicians target Muslims, making the Muslim community a scapegoat, it fuels resentment," he said, adding that Muslims are often portrayed as "the enemies within."

Al-Haddad trying to engage with far-right groups

Al-Haddad also discussed the importance of engaging with far-right groups, framing it as an opportunity for Muslims to share their values and correct misconceptions. "We Muslims are confident. We are not afraid of anyone, we are not afraid of any debate, but give us the opportunity to present ourselves as we are," he asserted during the interview.

The imam’s controversial past, however, continues to overshadow his public appearances. In addition to his remarks on October 7, al-Haddad has been accused of making antisemitic statements, including allegedly referring to Jews as "the descendants of apes and pigs." While he has claimed that his words were misinterpreted, these allegations have persisted and fueled criticism of his public role.

Al-Haddad has also sparked controversy with his views on other social issues, such as homosexuality, which he has described as a "criminal act," and female circumcision, which he has defended as a "proper" practice. These views have led to significant backlash, including the cancellation of his speaking engagements at various universities and institutions across the UK.

The BBC’s decision to provide al-Haddad with a platform, particularly without addressing his history of inflammatory remarks, has drawn sharp criticism. Critics argue that by presenting him as a "highly respected" figure, the BBC inadvertently legitimized his extreme views, including his support for the violence against Israelis on October 7.

One critic was Nick Timothy, a Conservative MP, who reacted to the interview on X: "Why is the BBC introducing Haitham al-Haddad as 'the highly respected Imam'? Why is it giving him a platform at all?" He asked.

Why is the BBC introducing Haitham al-Haddad as "the highly respected imam"? Why is it giving him a platform at all? https://t.co/MBMEygvSRb — Nick Timothy MP (@NJ_Timothy) August 16, 2024

The Jerusalem Post reached out to BBC for comment.