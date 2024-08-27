'It's about 7 billion people against 15 million Jews': Israel's challenges in the social media war

In the latest episode of the Israel Unpacked: Myths vs. Reality podcast, hosted by the Jerusalem Post's Diaspora Affairs Correspondent Mike Starr, Aviva Klompas, CEO and co-founder of Boundless Israel, shares her insights on the complex communication landscape surrounding Israel. As a seasoned activist and former speechwriter for Israel at the United Nations, Klompas offers a candid discussion about the pro-Israel camp's challenges, particularly in combating misinformation and breaking out of echo chambers.

“The biggest mistake we can make is assuming that just because we’re right, everyone will see it that way,” Klompas said. She notes that pro-Israel advocates often fall into the trap of preaching to the choir, rather than reaching out to those who may not be as informed or sympathetic. “We’ve got to get out of our echo chambers and speak to people who aren’t already in our corner,” she added. Boundless Israel CEO Aviva Klompas. (Credit: Courtesy)

Klompas mentioned the impact of social media algorithms, which often amplify anti-Israel content while muting opposing viewpoints. She explained how platforms like TikTok can become breeding grounds for misinformation, where anti-Israel narratives are spread not just by genuine users but by inauthentic accounts and bots designed to manipulate public opinion. “These aren’t just random posts; there’s a coordinated effort to sway perceptions, especially among younger audiences,” she warned.

She also addresses the media’s handling of casualty reports from conflict zones, particularly in Gaza. Klompas is critical of how information from the Gaza Health Ministry, which a US-designated terror organization runs, is often reported without sufficient scrutiny. “When you see casualty figures coming out of Gaza, you have to consider the source. Too often, the media takes these numbers at face value without questioning their accuracy or the intent behind them,” she said.

Klompas emphasized the importance of community support and being prepared with facts. “Know your rights, and don’t be afraid to stand up for what you believe in,” she advised. Klompas also stresses the value of engaging in dialogue beyond insular groups, encouraging students to reach out to those with differing viewpoints. “The information war is just as critical as the physical conflict, and it’s a battle we must be prepared to fight on multiple fronts.”

“The truth doesn’t just prevail on its own," she concluded. "It takes relentless effort to counter misinformation, and we all have a role to play in making sure that happens.”