Intel under fire: ADL sues tech giant over rampant workplace antisemitism

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) announced on Friday that it is joining an employment discrimination lawsuit against Intel, marking the first time in recent history that the organization has filed suit against a major Fortune 500 company for alleged antisemitic discrimination in the workplace.

The lawsuit, brought in conjunction with Wigdor LLP, alleges that Intel failed to address a hostile work environment and discriminated against an Israeli employee, ultimately retaliating against him for reporting antisemitic behavior.

The lawsuit, filed under the name John Doe v. Intel Corporation in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, claims that the plaintiff, an Israeli living and working in New York, was subjected to antisemitic harassment by a senior executive.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff’s manager openly celebrated the deaths of Israelis on social media and questioned the presence of Israeli employees at Intel. Despite the employee’s outstanding performance and recent promotion, he was demoted after raising concerns about the hostile environment.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt emphasized the significance of the case, stating, “We cannot allow antisemitism to threaten the livelihoods of workers and their families. Intel failed to protect a talented Israeli employee from workplace discrimination, instead punishing him for raising concerns about his hostile anti-Israel manager. ADL is committed to holding Intel accountable for this injustice and reminding all businesses that such bigotry is unacceptable.” A smartphone with a displayed Intel logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

This lawsuit comes as ADL reports a dramatic rise in antisemitic incidents across the United States, with 8,873 recorded incidents in 2023—a 140% increase from the previous year. These findings underscore a growing trend of antisemitism spilling into the workplace, reflecting broader societal tensions.

According to Reuters, the plaintiff, a former vice president of engineering at Intel, claims that his termination was presented as a cost-cutting measure shortly after he reported to a manager known for supporting antisemitic views.

Celebrating October 7

The manager, an Egyptian native, allegedly retweeted and liked social media posts celebrating attacks on Israel and its citizens. Intel declined to comment on the ongoing litigation but stated, “We have a longstanding culture of diversity and inclusion and do not tolerate hate speech.”

A CNBC report highlighted the historical nature of ADL’s involvement, noting that this is the first time in the organization’s century-long history that it has taken legal action against a major American company for employment discrimination. Greenblatt described the lawsuit as a “bold step,” underscoring the ADL’s commitment to combating antisemitism in all spheres of public and corporate life.