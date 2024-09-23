Jewish community most targeted religious group, new FBI hate crime report says

Anti-Jewish hate crimes accounted for 67% of all religiously motivated hate crimes recorded last year by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, up by 11% from the year prior, according to the FBI's 2023 Hate Crimes Report released Monday.

The FBI recorded 1,832 anti-Jewish hate crimes in 2023, a number the American Jewish Committee says is likely much lower than the actual number of incidents, as hate crimes are widely underreported across the country.

The FBI recorded 539 reports of destruction, damage, and vandalism of property and 437 reports of intimidation. Most incidents occurred at a residence or home, with less at synagogues or places of worship.

"Despite Jews only accounting for 2% of the US population, the community was the target of 68% of religiously motivated hate crimes committed in 2023," AJC said in a statement.

The FBI’s report carries added significance following the October 7 attacks, Secure Community Networks said in a statement, which fueled increased violence and harassment against Jewish communities across North America.

"While extremist groups, sympathizers, and politically motivated individuals have driven the rise in hate crimes, law enforcement agencies have successfully disrupted multiple plots and swiftly brought offenders to justice," SCN said. "Additionally, the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program (UCR) saw a marked improvement in data collection, with participating agencies increasing from 77.5% to 83.5% compared to the previous year. Accurate data is essential for informing law enforcement and partners about evolving threats, enabling better community protection by directing appropriate resources, and adjusting security strategies to meet the threat environment."

Historic increase in antisemitism

The historic increase in hate crimes against the Jewish community, as demonstrated by both FBI and SCN data, underscores an unprecedented threat environment, particularly after the October 7 Hamas attacks, SCN National Director & CEO Michael Masters.

“We commend those state and local law enforcement agencies participating in the FBI’s UCR for improving their hate crimes collection efforts in the last year — critical progress that helps provide a more clear and complete picture for law enforcement and Jewish communal security partners to operate within to protect our communities and ensure dignity and justice for victims. Whether in synagogues, community centers, or university campuses, SCN is continuing to work in partnership and close collaboration with the FBI to ensure that Jewish life in North America thrives and remains secure, no matter the challenges we face.”

"The 1,832 reported antisemitic crimes - a staggering 63% increase from last year - has taken a severe toll on so many American Jews' way of life. The worst part of this new reality is that young Jews are increasingly on the receiving end of this rise in antisemitic hate, according to AJC's State of Antisemitism in America 2023 Report. It's unacceptable that in America of all places there are nearly five antisemitic hate crimes on average per day."

Because many major cities continue to not report hate crimes, the true state of antisemitism in the US is likely much worse than the record number of antisemitic hate crimes in the FBI’s data.