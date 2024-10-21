Reporter who celebrated October 7 to speak at Global Peace and Unity festival

An Iranian reporter who celebrated the October 7 terror attacks will speak at the Global Peace and Unity festival, the Telegraph reported on Saturday.

Latifa Abouchakra, from Iran’s Press TV, broadcasted a video of herself on October 7 praising Hamas for killing some 1200 people and kidnapping 250 hostages, calling them “prisoners of war” and “members of the occupation forces.”

ITV has apologised for interviewing a Press TV reporter who described the terror attacks in Israel as a ‘Homecoming’ in a report. https://t.co/2e8joAQhL3 — Sabrina Miller (@SabriSun_Miller) October 24, 2023

The ITV reporter described the October 7 Hamas massacre in Israel as a 'moment of triumph' in a similar Instagram post following the attacks, the Telegraph cited.

According to a post on X/Twitter, ITV apologized for interviewing Abouchakra, who described the terror attacks in Israel as a ‘Homecoming.’

Police refuse involvement in festival

Last week, The Telegraph revealed that the Metropolitan Police had distanced itself from the Global Peace and Unity festival after its website called it a “supporting partner.” Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in London, 5 October 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

The organizers of the festival told The Telegraph, “The aim of the GPU Festival is to spread understanding – not just of Islam – but amongst people of all faiths and none and to celebrate British Muslims. “We do not condone any form of extremism or anti-Semitism and stand firmly with those who combat all forms of prejudice, racism, antisemitism, and Islamophobia.”

Other speakers listed for the event include Ismail Patel, Fatima Barkatulla, and Ilan Pappe. All three shared similar support for Hamas following the October 7 attacks, posting content that referred to Hamas as “freedom fighters” and the Israeli hostages as “occupation soldiers.”