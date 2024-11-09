Israelis unable to return home are still at Amsterdam's airport

A day after the severe pogrom in the streets of Amsterdam that happened on Thursday, many Israelis are still trying to find their way home, as some chose to spend the night at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, waiting to find a flight that would return them to Israel, according to a Saturday report from Walla.

Walla's Amsterdam correspondent met with the Israelis left behind – those who didn’t manage to catch a flight yesterday or couldn’t board the rescue flight. Idan Buskila and Roy Mazuz, who spent the night at Schiphol Airport, described their complex experience.

"Right at the entrance, we felt that security had been significantly increased," Buskila said. "They led us through a bypass route with various mazes, and every 10–20 meters, we encountered a staff member who directed us somewhere else. It was truly like a maze, and we felt disconnected from the rest of the terminal."

Buskila and Mazuz emphasized that during their time at the airport, they felt they were isolated solely because they were Israelis. "They spoke to us to confirm we were Israelis and told us where to go. It was really aimed specifically at us," Mazuz said. "They saw that we were tourists, heard us speaking Hebrew, and directed us until we reached the area where we had to navigate our way to the plane." He added that Amsterdam is not usually hostile towards Israelis, but they didn’t feel safe, saying, "I was afraid to go out. I was trapped in the hotel for two days; we were scared something might happen to us."

Attacks across Amsterdam

Israeli fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team were severely attacked across Amsterdam Thursday night in several incidents and locations. Some fans said that as they left metro stations on their way to the hotels where they were staying, groups of rioters ambushed and attacked them violently. According to reports, several incidents in various areas led to numerous injuries. An Israeli aeroplane is seen on the tarmac of the Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, after Israel announced they are sending two planes to bring back fans of an Israeli soccer team from the Netherlands following the violence targeting them, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 8, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)

In some incidents, fans were run over, and in others, they were even stabbed. Others were thrown to the ground, with violent punches and kicks, while the attackers demanded that the Israelis recite pro-Palestinian slogans for them to stop. The attackers, who, according to videos, claimed this was an act of revenge for deaths in Gaza, did not hesitate to attack women, children, and the elderly.

"A few scuffles started," a Maccabi Tel Aviv fan told Walla, who was in the riots, "but we kept walking normally.

"Then suddenly, out of nowhere, everyone started running wildly. I lost my friend. Later, I found out he lost his phone, and a local guy found it. I hid in a hotel with injured Israelis," he said. "We managed to get an ambulance to come." The fan explained that the police initially prevented this. "After they were evacuated, the police escorted me, and after a few hours, I realized my friend managed to retrieve his phone on the other side of the city, and he was okay."