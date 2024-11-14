Trump to universities: Stamp out antisemitism or lose accreditation

All United States universities must end campus antisemitism, or they will lose accreditation, President-elect Donald Trump promised during an antisemitism event in Washington, DC.

In order to "defeat antisemitism and defend Jewish citizens in America," Trump said he would inform every college president that if they do not "end antisemitic propaganda," they would lose accreditation and federal support.

“We will not subsidize the creation of terrorist sympathizers, and we’re not going to do it certainly on American soil," he said.

Trump added that, once in the Oval Office, he would inform all educational institutions that if they permit violence or harassment against Jewish students, they will be "held accountable for violations of the civil rights law.”

"It's very important that Jewish Americans have equal protection under the law, and they're going to get it."

"At the same time, my Administration will move swiftly to restore safety for Jewish students and Jewish people on American streets.”

Trump's actions to combat antisemitism

In his first term as US president, Trump issued an Executive Order on combating antisemitism by adding Jews to the list of protected minority groups under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Trump has also offered Rep. Elise Stefanik the position of US ambassador to the UN. Stefanik has been one of the lawmakers leading efforts against US campus antisemitism.