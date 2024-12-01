Rabbi Kogan’s absence felt as Chabad emissaries gather under tight security in Brooklyn

Under tight security, thousands of Chabad emissaries stood outside the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday morning for the traditional group photo marking the annual Global Conference of Chabad Emissaries.

The event took place under the watchful eyes of the New York Police Department, with patrol cars stationed at every corner, traffic routes blocked, and buses strategically positioned to shield the gathering from public view.

In the freezing New York weather, the emissaries stood for over an hour as the photographer worked to capture the complex image, fitting thousands into a single frame.

This iconic photo, which began over three decades ago with just a few dozen participants, now struggles to accommodate the sheer number of emissaries despite the annual construction of bleachers to maximize capacity.

The absence of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a Chabad emissary from the UAE who was murdered last week, was deeply felt. THE FUNERAL of Rabbi Zvi Kogan takes place in Jerusalem. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Throughout the conference, his name was repeatedly mentioned and honored. During the photo session, conference director Rabbi Menachem Kotlarsky choked back tears as he referenced Rabbi Kogan.

“At every moment of this conference, we remember him, especially now,” he said.

The photo is one of the most significant moments of the conference, which brings together emissaries from over 110 countries and all 50 US states.

Despite the tense global situation, hundreds of new emissaries joined Chabad’s ranks this year.

In Israel alone, nearly 100 young men from the Chabad community took on new assignments in cities across the country. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

A pivotal conference moment occurred on Friday as thousands of emissaries visited the resting place of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

They prayed fervently for the situation in Israel, for the hostages, soldiers, the injured, and all citizens, particularly those in the north and south.

The conference will conclude tonight with a grand tribute to the thousands of emissaries and their supporters.

Israel’s Chief Rabbi Kalman Bar, who traveled to New York for the occasion, will also participate.

Following the ceremony, the emissaries will return to their respective communities worldwide, reinvigorated to continue their mission.