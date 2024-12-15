License plate seemingly mocking October 7 recalled by DMV

A license plate that read ‘LOLOCT7’ was recalled by the California DMV on Friday after a photo of it circulated online in recent days, as many believed the plate was mocking the October 7 massacre.

However, the family claimed that the plate was ‘misunderstood’ by the internet and was supposed to be a reference to their grandfather.

An anonymous family member told NBC that the plate is comprised of three parts: ‘Lolo,’ which is Tagalog for grandfather, ‘CT,’ for Cyber Truck, and seven being the number of grandchildren.

"We're a large Filipino family and this had nothing to do with the conflict in the Middle East," the family member said.

The family member then said that they were ‘horrified’ by the misinterpretation and intended to exchange the license plate as soon as possible.

StopAntisemitism is appalled by the sickening display on a Cyber Truck plate in California, celebrating terrorism against the Jewish people. pic.twitter.com/n6e0d07sWY — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 12, 2024

The DMV quickly issued an apology

Shortly after the image began circulating, the DMV issued a public apology, calling the plate “unacceptable and disturbing.”

“The DMV is taking swift action to recall these shocking plates, and we will immediately strengthen our internal review process to ensure such an egregious oversight never happens again,” the statement read.

The family member told NBC that they were not contacted by the DMV before the apology was issued, and they wished that the person who took the photo would’ve asked for an explanation before posting it online.

Despite this, they said they had a lot of empathy for anyone who misunderstood and was offended by the message, especially with all the "prejudice in the world."