Epping UK to have Hanukkah display after battle with town council

A United Kingdom town will have a Hanukkah display after a protracted battle between the Epping Town Council and community members about a suitable location for a hanukkiah, according to statements by Epping West and Rural Councillor Holly Whitbread and the Essex Jewish Community Council.

A legal agreement to display a hanukkiah on the Epping High Street was signed with the Epping Forest District Council (EFDC) and Essex County Council, Whitbread said in a newsletter last Monday.

Whitbread announced on December 12 that the town council had objected to a licensing application and threatened legal action against a proposal to move the hanukkiah to the town center from an old location that she said was “impractical.”

“The old location was impractical for many reasons, including being muddy, and there was no accessible electricity supply,” Whitbread said on Facebook. “The Town Council’s actions at this late stage could block the application, meaning Epping may not have a Menorah this year, which would be deeply disappointing and upsetting to the hundreds of residents in our local Jewish community.”

The Town Market Committee decision was, according to Whitbread, motivated by the concern that the hanukkiah would disrupt Market Days and would be "insensitive to other religious groups."

Whitbread said that her communications addressing the objections were ignored for several days.

She contended that the display would be in place for two Market Days, and it was proposed that the hanukkiah be removed on those days.

Additionally, she said that the Jewish community was ready to pay licensing fees and be liable for any damage. Stallholders next to the proposed site allegedly supported the move.

A 'shameful' decision

Campaign Against Antisemitism said on December 13 that the decision was shameful amid rising antisemitism.

"Over the past year, antisemitic hate crime has quadrupled, and Jews are now the most targeted faith minority in the country, despite our minuscule numbers," CAA said on X/Twitter. "You don't fight antisemitism by canceling Jewish events."

A petition was created to call for the Town Council to remove their objections, garnering 3000 signatories before the issue was resolved.

Whitbread said last Monday that the EFDC did not receive any response when it reached out to the Town Council to discuss a new display location.

In a December 14 letter, the Essex Jewish Community Council thanked the EFDC for its aid in the application issue and noted that the Essex Police and Essex County Council had no concerns. Consequently, a candle lighting will be held at the Epping High Street next Sunday.

“This campaign shares the timeless Hanukkah message of light overcoming darkness – a message that feels especially vital in today’s uncertain and challenging times.

Bringing hope

With thousands of public menorahs lit worldwide – and nine others displayed annually across Essex – this cherished tradition continues to bring warmth, hope, and unity to communities across the globe,” Epping Chabad Rabbi Yossi Posen wrote in the letter.

“We have always had and continue to have a good relationship with all the local councils and look forward to celebrating this important Jewish festival with them.”

Whitbread said last Monday, “Now that the legal agreement has been signed, I hope we can move forward with the Menorah proudly displayed in the heart of Epping.”

“I also hope Epping Town Council can now move past their objections and join other residents and councils in supporting Hanukkah celebrations, as they have in years past at the old location,” the councilor continued.

The Epping Town Council did not respond to The Jerusalem Post’s requests for comment.

According to Posen’s social media, last year’s hanukkiah display was vandalized.