‘Jewish plotters’ crushed to death in Der Sturmer-like video clip from Yemen.

Stereotypical Jews scheming to take over the world find themselves crushed under the wheels of a truck - thus depicts a new music video launched by popular Yemeni comedian, Mustafa Al-Momri.

Al-momri, whose social media accounts boast over 4 million followers across all popular platforms including YouTube, X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, released the video only a couple of days ago, but it already garnered almost 1 million views.

The song titled “The Hebrew Dream” in Arabic and “The Israeli Dream” in English depicts a scene of stereotypical Jews plotting to conquer Arab lands as if to achieve the faux ‘Greater Israel between the Nile and the Euphrates,’ a conspiracy theory especially prominent in the Arab world, which has been propagated by politicians, academics and media personalities alike for the past decades.

“Arab lands belong to us… we’ll make their leaders (our) puppets,” read some of the lines in the song. The clip also shows a stereotypical Jew providing Arab youth with alcoholic beverages, which are prohibited in Islam, singing “when the generation becomes drunk, we’ll control them all.”

It also propagates the trope of Jewish control over media, accusing Saudi channel Al-Arabiya of fostering "a Hebrew spirit".

Antisemitic scene

The clip also appropriates Jews attempts to destroy Islam through progressive issues, including lines reading “under the pretext of individual freedom and women rights we’ll have you in a trap and hunt you… we hope that the Muslim will become an apostate, and in the name of secularism – we restricted the religion of Mohammad… parties of boys and girls – we’ll destroy all traditions.”

The video then culminates with a violent scene of a truck ramming attack, which crushes the ‘dancing Jews’ to death under its wheels.

According to the IHRA working definition of antisemitism endorsed by many governments and organizations across the globe, using the symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism to characterize Israel or Israelis constitutes a form of antisemitism. Such classical tropes may include control over media, spreading of corrupted values, and global domination aspirations.

Notedly, Al-Momri was arrested in Sanaa in early 2023 for a short period of time by Houthi authorities, apparently following parody videos he made which criticized their regime. He also faced criticism for making fun of Southern Yemenis In the past, for which he issued a video apologizing for his behavior.

According a reports on Yemeni outlet Al-Mashhad, Al-Momri's short time in prison may have been facilitated following an agreement he reached with the Houthis, whose slogan also features the words "death to Israel, a curse upon the Jews", to use his popular outlets to their advantage .

In the past months Al-Momri has been especially active in releasing antisemitism-themed videos, constantly depicting Israel and Israelis as stereotypical Jews plotting to control society and take over the world.