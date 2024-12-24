Over third of parents say their children targeted by antisemitism, witness it - poll

More than a third of all parents have reported that their child has been the target of antisemitism or has witnessed it in K-12 schools or in educational material, according to a survey published on Monday by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Center for Antisemitism Research.

Such claims were made by 71% of Jewish parents and 37% of non-Jewish parents alike.

According to the ADL, the poll further found a significant association between children's access to antisemitism and Holocaust education and their ability to identify antisemitic incidents as such.

The survey revealed that parents whose children were not privy to such education were 46% less expected to reports of awareness regarding antisemitism.

Antisemitism education

With regard to providing antisemitism education, research conducted by the Center for Antisemitism Research suggested that 86% of parents would want to see such educational material offered.

Some 88% of parents supported Holocaust education, while 52% said this should be compulsory.

According to the ADL, some 21% of parents have said their children's schools offer antisemitism education, while 30% say their children are provided Holocaust education. Some 15% have said their children receive both.

“Antisemitism in K-12 schools is an urgent national concern,” ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt said, adding, “This escalation highlights the pivotal moment we’re in and the urgent need for Holocaust and antisemitism education.