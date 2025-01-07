Mass. man arrested for incitement to shoot synagogue worshippers, threats to rape Jewish women 

A Massachusetts man was arrested on Saturday for inciting others to shoot worshippers outside synagogues and multiple firearms violations, the Beverly Police Department announced on Monday.

Mathew Scouras, 34, was arraigned Monday for allegedly posting on an internet image board threats against Jewish people, threats to rape Jewish women, and encouraging other users to shoot people outside of synagogues.

The suspect was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation, and a search of his home recovered a Nazi flag, a 9mm Glock ghost gun with no serial number, six boxes of ammunition, $70,000 in cash, and various firearms parts and accessories including stocks, scopes, pistol frames, and rifle lower receivers.

According to the police, under Massachusetts firearms laws, each lower receiver is legally considered to be a different gun, leading to 12 charges of possession of a firearm without a license. Other charges included illegal possession of a large capacity feeding device, improper firearm storage, threats to destroy a place of worship, communication of a threat with a firearm, and making a firearm without a serial number.

The police reportedly operated off of a tip from federal law enforcement. An FBI vehicle (credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)

Scouras is being held without bail pending a January 13 detention hearing.

Surge in antisemitic incidents in Massachusetts

A December 30 report from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security warned that antisemitic crimes had increased by 70% in the state. There were 119 incidents in 2023, which included 82 vandalism incidents, 23 intimidation incidents, four simple assaults, and two aggravated assaults.

In the state, Churches, synagogues, temples, and mosques were subject to 35 bias incidents in 2023.