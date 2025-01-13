NYPD conducts specialized antisemitism training at Museum of Jewish Heritage

New York City Police Department chiefs and senior officers, along with upper-level municipal staff and interfaith community leaders participated in a specialized law enforcement training session at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Manhattan last Wednesday.

With around 150 people in attendance, “the seminar focused on teaching how to recognize and address antisemitism in its many contemporary forms and offered tools to counter it,” Combat Antisemitism Movement stated.

CAM and the George Washington University Program on Extremism led the session.

CAM noted that the training comes as New York’s Jewish community, the largest Jewish Diaspora community in the world, battles a rise in antisemitic incidents. It follows a similar event held at George Mason University in October for state police and public safety professionals in Virginia.

According to statistics reported last Monday by the NYPD, Jews were the target of the majority of hate crimes in NYC in 2024. Of the 641 total hate crimes tallied, 345 (53.8%) targeted Jews. New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch at the law enforcement training session for the NYPD hosted by CAM and the GWU Program on Extremism, at the Museum of Jewish History, New York City, New York, Jan. 8, 2025. (credit: CAM)

The rate of anti-Jewish incidents has been on the rise across the US. Over the past decade, antisemitic incidents have risen by 900%, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told The Jerusalem Post last week.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch in attendance

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch offered opening remarks at the session.

CAM Chief Government Affairs Officer Lisa Katz, Museum of Jewish Heritage President and CEO Jack Kliger, GWU Program on Extremism Senior Research Fellow David Zimmerman, and NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Commander Gary Marcus also spoke.

“CAM is thankful to the NYPD for its participation and grateful to Commissioner Tisch for her leadership and commitment to securing Jewish life in New York City,” CAM stated. “CAM would also like to acknowledge the Museum of Jewish Heritage for its hospitality and CAM Senior Advisor Joel Eisdorfer for his coordination.”