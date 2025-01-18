Anti-Israel protesters break police line in London, defy route conditions

Anti-Israel protesters pushed through police lines and defied police conditions for a London march’s route on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said, with at least eight people being arrested during the unrest.

The MET had on Wednesday set a route and time for the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) protest march to the BBC so that it would not come close to a synagogue during sabbath services, but protests began an hour earlier and convened on Saturday at the endpoint of Whitehall rather than Starting point at Russel Square.

The police line north of Whitehall was broken through, the MET said on X, and forced its way to Trafalgar Square, where demonstrators held as of Saturday evening.

“Despite their (officers) efforts a large group has forced its way through and are in Trafalgar Square. More officers are being deployed,” said the MET. “Anyone in that group should now disperse and leave the area. Anyone remaining in breach of the conditions, or inciting further breaches, will be arrested.”

The MET said that one protester had been arrested around Portland Place for refusing to leave the restricted area. They joined two others who were arrested at unspecified locations for defying Police conditions.

The group that forced its way through the police line is now held at the north west corner of Trafalgar Square. Anyone in that group should now disperse and leave the area. Anyone remaining in breach of the conditions, or inciting further breaches, will be arrested. pic.twitter.com/kzPf7Lu786 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 18, 2025

Protesters' demands

Protest organizer and Stop the War Coalition chief steward was one of the demonstrators arrested, according to the Socialist Worker.

Four others were arrested for public order offenses, said the police, including one man who had been arrested for a placard that indicated support for a proscribed terrorist organization.

“Officers are actively looking at banners and placards to spot where people cross the line from political speech into criminality,” the MET said on social media.

On Friday, a 61-year-old woman was arrested for inciting others to breach the Public Order Act conditions imposed by police after discussions with PSC failed to produce a mutually agreed upon protest route. She will appear before court next month and was out on bail under the condition that she could not attend the Saturday event. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

PSC continued to call on police to remove their restrictions in a statement on Friday, stating that they had resisted “police attempts to force us to assemble at Russell Square.”

The protest had originally been organized to protest against the BBC’s supposed pro-Israel news coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, but PSC director Ben Jamal said that since the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage deal on Wednesday, the activists sought “ongoing demands.”

Demands by the PSC included the full withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from Gaza, the release of all prisoners of war and terrorists held by Israel, and the end of the blockade against the Hamas-ruled Strip.

“Beyond all of that, we need the root causes of this to be addressed,” said Jamal. “And we need an end to British complicity with 76 years of Israel’s imposition of a system of apartheid.”

Jamal said that the police were trying to force a protest plan by “Zionist groups that supported Israel’s genocide.”

The Jewish community, including Chief British Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, had issued criticism of the MET and expressed concern that the protesters could threaten the synagogue and worshippers. They had supported the new route on Wednesday, as well as the initial conditions imposed by police last Wednesday.