Biden's antisemitism envoy rejects Columbia post over campus antisemitism: ‘I won’t be a fig leaf'

Joe Biden's former antisemitism envoy, Deborah Lipstadt, announced she withdrew her name from consideration for a teaching post at Columbia due to the university's handling of antisemitism, according to an op-ed penned in The Free Press on Monday.

In the article, titled Why I Won’t Teach at Columbia, Lipstadt, who was the United States Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism from 2022–2025, and teaches at Emory University as a University Distinguished Professor, explained that taking the post as a visiting professor would "be folly—to serve as a prop or a fig leaf. Moreover, I feel doing so would mean putting myself and my students at risk."

Lipstadt stated that her decision to withdraw was based on "three calculations."

Firstly, she was unconvinced that "the university is serious about taking the necessary and difficult measures that would create an atmosphere that allows for true inquiry."

She also feared that her presence "would be used as a sop to convince the outside world that 'Yes, we in the Columbia/Barnard orbit are fighting antisemitism. We even brought in the former Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism.” She refused to "provide cover for a completely unacceptable situation." Former US Antisemitism Envoy Deborah Lipstadt. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Thirdly, she was unsure that she would be "safe or even able to teach without being harassed."

"I do not flinch in the face of threats. But this is not a healthy or acceptable learning environment," Lipstadt expounded.

Lipstadt also wrote that "we are at a crisis point" and "the inmates are running the asylum," referring to "administrators, student disruptors, and off-campus agitators as well as faculty members" who are "turning universities into parodies of true academic inquiry."

Lipstadt also discussed how these antisemitic campus disruptions has wider ramifications for higher education as a whole.

"Unless this situation is addressed forcefully and unequivocally, one of America's great institutions, its system of higher education, could well collapse," she wrote.

"There are many in this country—including those in significant positions of power—who would delight in seeing that happen. The failure to stand up to disrupters who are preventing other students from learning gives the opponents of higher education the very tools they need," Lipstadt expounded.

"Absent direct and comprehensive action to protect Jewish students and the campus environment, I will not be teaching on Columbia’s campus," she concluded.

Context of her op-ed

Lipstadt was writing in the aftermath of Barnard, Columbia University's women's college, expelling two students for allegedly disrupting and protesting a Columbia University Israel history class.

The alleged expulsions for the January 21 incident, according to anti-Israel student activist group Columbia University Apartheid Divest, would represent the first official expulsions of Columbia affiliate students for pro-Palestinian campus protests.

The group took responsibility for the January 21 protest of the History of Modern Israel course taught by Israeli historian Avi Shilon, and called for further class disruptions, stating, “We disrupted a Zionist class, and you should too.”

Lipstadt wrote that while Columbia acted swiftly in expelling the two students, a group of protesters took over Milbank Hall on February 26, which houses "both the dean’s office and classrooms, and demanded the reversal of the expulsion and amnesty for all those involved in the protest. They entered the building—masked and screaming—with such ferocity that an employee who confronted them was physically abused and had to be taken to the hospital. Students trying to go to class were locked out by university officials."

Lipstadt also added that "it’s unclear how many [of those storming the building] were Barnard students."

This led to the administration negotiating with the activists "on equal ground" with no consequences for those who caused classes in the building to be canceled, Lipstadt claimed.

The protesters were also told that if they left by 10:30pm, there would not be any consequences, Lipstadt commented.

Michael Starr contributed to this report