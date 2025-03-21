Swastika found carved at UK golf course, police searches for suspects

A swastika was found carved into the golf course at a golf club in Surrey in the United Kingdom, according to a statement by local police last month.

The swastika carving at Thames Ditton and Esher Golf Club on February 15 is believed to have been caused by two e-bike riders who had entered the premises and caused damages.

The riders, two males, reportedly donned balaclavas, police noted, adding that there was no description or number plate for the bikes.

An illustrative image of a golf club. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Police conduct inspection

Officers subsequently visited the golf club on February 18, checking CCTV footage from the area and speaking with individuals in neighboring properties. The police have also increased their patrols in the area.

In a Facebook post on March 13, Surrey Police shared that the golf course still faced issues with e-bikes and motorbikes.