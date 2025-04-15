Green Day changes lyrics to song, showing pro-Palestine stance at Coachella

Popular rock band Green Day changed the lyrics to one of their songs to showcase their pro-Palestine stance while headlining at the popular music festival in the United States, Coachella, on Saturday night.

Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day's lead singer, changed the lyrics to their song "Jesus of Suburbia" to include lyrics, showing his support for Palestine. Instead of the lyrics being "Running away from pain when you've been victimized", the lyrics were "Running away from pain like the kids from Palestine."

Green Day changed the lyrics of their song 'Jesus of Suburbia' to show support for Palestine at Coachella:"Running away from pain like the kids from Palestine" pic.twitter.com/wQtncg1khz — Psychedelic Socialist (@Acid_Communist) April 13, 2025

Armstrong, who is known for changing his lyrics to reference his political stances, opened the Green Day set with “American Idiot” and changing the lyrics in their song to say “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” instead of “I’m not part of a redneck agenda.”

David Draiman’s response

Heavy Metal rock band Disturbed’s frontman, David Draiman, publicly reached out to Armstrong on social media and invited him to have a conversation about Israel and Palestine. Green Day (credit: FLICKR)

Open offer to #BillyJoeArmstrong from @GreenDay You know I respect you brother. I’d love to have the opportunity for you to hear the Israeli/Jewish side of this horrific war. I’m available to discuss whenever you are. No judgement, nothing preconceived. Let me know. — David Draiman ️✡️☮️ (@davidmdraiman) April 14, 2025

“You know I respect you brother,” Draiman wrote. “I’d love to have the opportunity for you to hear the Israel/Jewish side of this horrific war. I’m available to discuss whenever you are. No judgment, nothing preconceived.”

Draiman, a Jewish American singer, is known for his pro-Israel stance.