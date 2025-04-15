UK sanctions Iranian-backed, Swedish-based criminal gang 'Foxtrot', leader

The United Kingdom announced on Monday that they have imposed sanctions on the Iranian-backed, Swedish-based criminal gang ‘Foxtrot Network’ and its leader, Rawa Majid.

The criminal gang Foxtrot has targeted Jewish and Israeli targets across Europe on behalf of the Iranian regime, according to the statement made by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

“The Iranian regime uses criminal gangs across the world to threaten people,” Lammy said. “The UK has targeted this criminal network and its leader, Rawa Majid, due to their involvement in violence against Jewish and Israeli targets in Europe on behalf of the Iranian regime. The UK will not tolerate these threats.”

The sanctions were imposed after the UK responded to more than 20 Iranian-backed plots since the start of 2022 against British citizens and UK residents.

“This forms part of the UK Government’s ongoing response to Iranian hostilities in Europe,” he continued. “Last month, we announced that Iran will be placed on the enhanced tier of the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS) and to date, the UK has sanctioned more tha 450 Iranian individuals and entities, in response to the regime’s human rights violations, nuclear weapons program and align influence internationally.” Emergency workers stand near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, January 31, 2024 (credit: HENRIK MONTGOMERY/TT NEWS AGENCY/VIA REUTERS)

According to the statement, Majid is on a UK travel ban, asset freeze and director disqualification, meaning, “an offence for a person designated for the purpose of those sanctions to act as a director of a UK company, or a foreign company that is sufficiently-connected to the UK, or to take part in the management, formation or promotion of a company.”

US sanctions Foxtrot

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the ‘Foxtrot Network’ on Wednesday as a transactional criminal Organization.

OFAC clarified that not only is ‘Foxtrot Network’ involved in trafficking illegal drugs, but it also “carried out attacks on Israelis and Jews in Europe, along with its fugitive leader Rawa Majid.”

One of the attacks against Israelis and Jews that ‘Foxtrot Network’ was responsible for was the January 2024 attack on the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, when they left explosive devices in the vicinity. Sweden’s national bomb squad successfully destroyed these devices.

Mossad claimed Majid was linked to Iran and had a role in coordinating violent attacks on behalf of the Islamic Republic in 2023.