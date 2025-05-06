Thirty members of Hamas-glorifying student group arrested after occupying Washington U building

Thirty pro-Palestinian protesters have been arrested after illegally occupying a University of Washington building to demand divestment from Boeing on Monday night, the university announced early on Tuesday.

The occupation of the Interdisciplinary Engineering Building was led by the pro-Palestine student group Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return (Super UW). Super UW called for the protest in a manifesto published earlier in the day, in which the group also lauded the October 7 massacre.

"We are taking this building amidst the current and renewed wave of the student Intifada, following the uprising of student action for Palestine after the heroic victory of Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7th, which shattered the illusion of zionist-imperialist domination and brought Palestine to the forefront for all justice-loving people of the world," the manifesto said.

Super UW posted pictures and statements on social media showing it had renamed the engineering building 'Shaban al-Dalou Building,' after a 19-year-old Palestinian from Gaza who was reportedly killed during the bombing of Al-Aqsa hospital on 14 October 2024.

According to UW spokesman Victor Balta, Super UW is a suspended student group. Balta said the protest created "a dangerous environment in and around the building."

Breaking — Antifa militants have taken over the University of Washington campus to protest Israel.Multiple fires have been set. Authorities have issued an order to disperse. pic.twitter.com/4t0HFPxvut — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) May 6, 2025

"The University will not be intimidated by this sort of offensive and destructive behavior and will continue to oppose antisemitism in all its forms," he added.

Balta stated that the individuals were mostly wearing face coverings, and had blocked entrances and exits to the building as well as started dumpster fires in two locations. Super UW's manifesto had urged supporters to “wear a mask and cover (identifiable) features."

UW Police and local law enforcement successfully cleared the building at 10:30 p.m.

"The 30 individuals were arrested and charges of trespassing, property destruction and disorderly conduct, and conspiracy to commit all three, will be referred to the King County Prosecutor’s Office," Balta added.

Divestment from Boeing

Super UW's protest was staged with the intention of forcing UW to sever ties with Boeing due to its military contracts and role in supplying weapons used in the war in Gaza.

Boeing invested $10 million in the construction of the engineering building.

In its manifesto, Super UW said that "the University of Washington is a direct partner in the genocide of the Palestinian people through its allegiance to its partnership with Boeing," given the company's manufacture of F-15 fighter jets, Apache helicopters, Hellfire missiles, and 500-pound bombs.

Super UW demanded that UW divest in Boeing: "Stop receiving any and all donations from Boeing. Return any existing donations, financial investments, and eliminate all other material ties to Boeing."

"We’re hoping to remove the influence of Boeing and other manufacturing companies from our educational space, period, and we’re hoping to expose the repressive tactics of the university," Super UW Spokesperson Eric Horford told KOMO News.

UW Jewish Alumni said it was "shocking" that after 18 months of protests, UW leaders appear to have learned nothing about managing this."

BREAKING NOW @UW: Black-clad, masked activists have TAKEN OVER the brand new Interdisciplinary Engineering Building (IEB) and are piling furniture outside to blockade it. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/UwQGJoniKw — UW_JewishAlumni (@UW_JewishAlumni) May 6, 2025

"Death to the police" chants could be heard in videos from the scene taken by journalist Cam Higby, which UW Jewish Alumni called "an absolute disgrace."

"UW leadership has risked everyone's safety rather than get a grip on its antisemitism problem," it said on X.