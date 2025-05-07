Montana Tucker meets with Emily Damari, Roni Gonen in Israel solidarity visit

Social media activist Montana Tucker met with former hostages Emily Damari and Roni Gonen as part of the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM)'s new campaign, 'Jewish Resilience," during a solidarity mission to Israel, CAM announced on Wednesday.

Tucker, who has more than 14 million followers on social media, has been an outspoken supporter of Israel since the October 7 terrorist attacks.

“Since October 7, Montana has been a brave and outspoken voice in support of Israel. She has consistently used her vast platform to express solidarity with the Jewish State and tell Israel’s story, even while facing personal threats,” said Sasha Roytman Dratwa, CEO of CAM.

During her visit, Tucker toured Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, where she met wounded civilians and IDF soldiers and heard firsthand accounts of survival and bravery. Emily Damari pre surgery holding hand up, March 2, 2025. (credit: Pomi Ofir Tal)

"The meeting between Montana, Emily, and Roni was extremely powerful and symbolic. Montana witnessed first-hand what Jewish resilience against unspeakable cruelty looks like and how the Jewish spirit was not broken even in the most difficult circumstances, and in the end, prevailed,” the organization stated.

Campaign launched to honor former hostage's spirit

In a picture, Tucker, Damari, and Gonen posed together wearing shirts bearing the phrase 'Jewish Resilience,' alongside Damari’s now-iconic hand gesture—an emerging global symbol of the strength, determination, and perseverance of the Israeli people and the Jewish nation in the wake of the October 7 massacre, according to CAM.

The 'Jewish Resilience' campaign was created by CAM in tribute to Damari’s story and spirit. “Her visit has allowed her to witness the depth and diversity of Israeli society, connect with victims and survivors, and meet the many individuals who are finding creative and powerful ways to contribute to the national healing effort,” Roytman Dratwa added.

Tucker’s visit underscores the growing involvement of cultural figures in combating antisemitism and promoting truth and solidarity on the international stage, CAM said.