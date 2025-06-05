Evangelical leader blames Qatar for ideological influence behind Colorado firebomb attack

Evangelical leader and media personality Laurie Cardoza-Moore accused Qatar of playing an indirect ideological role in the recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, calling on former US President Donald Trump to immediately cut ties with the Gulf nation.

“Qatar’s ideological fingerprints were on the Colorado firebombs,” Cardoza-Moore said in a statement on Wednesday. “The Colorado terrorist was an Egyptian with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. Although the Muslim Brotherhood was founded in Egypt, it has since been outlawed there and in most of the Arab world. The biggest state sponsor for the Muslim Brotherhood remains Qatar."

Cardoza-Moore, who hosts Focus on Israel, a program she says reaches billions of viewers globally, accused Doha of aggressively exporting extremism and incitement.

“Qatar’s Al Jazeera network pedals Muslim Brotherhood propaganda and incitement worldwide, which has led to it being banned in many countries,” she said. “They fund the Palestinian Muslim Brotherhood – Hamas. They have spent billions infiltrating and befriending America through our schools, universities, business leaders, and elected officials.”

Referencing campus unrest in the United States since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, she claimed Qatar’s influence has enabled anti-Israel student groups to flourish. “It is the Muslim Brotherhood which brought the subversive Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Muslim Student Association (MSA) onto many US college campuses and it continues to fund them.” Laurie Cardoza-Moore speaking at the United Nations. (credit: PJTN)

The Orlando-based activist, who has long campaigned against foreign influence in American textbooks, also warned that Qatari-backed ideologies are shaping education policy. “They now control much of the content in our K-12 textbooks,” she said. “This must stop before it’s too late.”

Cardoza-Moore ended her statement with an appeal to Trump: “We call on President Trump to cut ties with Qatar and to move our military bases elsewhere, until Doha can prove that they no longer support terror and no longer seek to control our education system.”

The suspect remains in custody

The suspect in the Colorado firebombing attack, identified by US law enforcement as an Egyptian national, remains in custody. The incident, which targeted a synagogue and Jewish-owned businesses, is being investigated as a possible act of domestic terrorism.

Qatar has not publicly responded to Cardoza-Moore’s claims. The Gulf state, which hosts the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base and maintains diplomatic relations with both Washington and Hamas, has faced criticism from Israeli officials and American lawmakers over its role in funding and hosting Hamas leaders.

This is not the first time Cardoza-Moore has taken aim at Qatar. She has previously accused the country of attempting to “rewrite history” through curriculum reform in US schools and of using soft power to advance Islamist ideologies.