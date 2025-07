‘They destroyed beacons of hope’: Netanyahu attends memorial for two Israelis killed in DC attack Netanyahu dedicated a memorial corner in the honor of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, which features a mezuzah made from the remains of an Iron Dome interceptor.

The families of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim attend a memorial held at the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC, US, July 10, 2025 ( photo credit : ARIEL KAHANA )