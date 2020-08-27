Artist wearing 'Israel' T-shirt attacked in France

A young graffiti artist who was wearing a T-shirt with the word "Israel" was approached and pushed by a group of individuals on Wednesday afternoon in Strasbourg, France. The young man, under contract with the city of Strasbourg, was decorating an electric box on Léon-Blum Street. He was pushed around by the group, which ordered him to leave the area. One of the attackers stole his spray paint and wrote on the ground "forbidden to Jews and b*tches."The police verified the facts at the scene and launched an investigation. No arrests have taken place yet. This is a developing story. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });