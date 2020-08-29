The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

As one antisemitic site gets taken down, another takes its place

The rapid resurfacing of Minadeo’s videos, on a different but similar channel, reflects the challenge of controlling hate-spewing websites on the internet.

By GABE STUTMAN / JTA  
AUGUST 29, 2020 00:36
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London. (photo credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
(photo credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)
Goyim TV, an antisemitic video-sharing website that was promoted with an antisemitic “banner drop” from a Los Angeles freeway overpass on Saturday, has been taken down by its domain host under a flood of complaints.
Jon Minadeo Jr., 37, was behind both the website and the banner drop, J. the Jewish News of Northern California reported earlier this week, as were a handful of Minadeo cronies known as the “Goyim Defense League.”
However, just days after Goyim TV was taken offline, Minadeo directed his followers to a similar site — disseminating the same hateful ideology — on BitChute, a UK-based company described by a London-based Jewish security firm as a “cesspool” of racist and antisemitic content. It reportedly solicits financial support via cryptocurrency.
The rapid resurfacing of Minadeo’s videos, on a different but similar channel, reflects the challenge of controlling hate-spewing websites on the internet, and the whack-a-mole-like effort it can take by anti-hate groups and concerned members of the public to confront them.
“It is similar to what happened with the Daily Stormer website and other bad actors,” said Seth Brysk, the San Francisco-based director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Central Pacific region.
The neo-Nazi Daily Stormer was rejected by a number of domain registrars after the highly antisemitic 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, but ultimately found a new host in the Canadian-based company BitMitigate, whose founder at the time cited “a commitment to liberty.”
“The norms, rules and laws for online behavior are still evolving,” Brysk added. “So the public can and should continue to play a role in pushing back against harassment, lies and extremism.”
It appears that is exactly what happened with Goyim TV, which had been hosted since December by Epik, a domain registrar with more than 560,000 websites, according to DomainState.
The three hastily painted banners promoting Goyim TV — which read “Honk if you know the Jews want a race war” and were hung above the busy I-405 freeway — shocked the Los Angeles Jewish community and captured the attention of organizations such as the American Jewish Committee and the ADL.
The incident was reported in news outlets across the country and in Israel, and a spokesperson for Epik said that the company received a number of “anonymous Gmail reports” taking issue with their hosting of the site.
The nonprofit StopAntisemitism.org, which monitors the internet for antisemitic content, reported that “hundreds of complaints” were made to the web host.
The Epik spokesperson said that the company had been receiving complaints from both sides — those demanding the website be taken down, and those demanding the opposite. Many of the latter came with violent threats, some of which the spokesperson shared.
“Unfortunately we do not win ever in these cases,” wrote the person, who asked to remain anonymous for their own safety.
“A site goes up — we get 300 complaints calling us neo-Nazis and harbingers of death,” they said. “We take it down instantly — we get 300 complaints telling [us] we are fascists, threatening to put bullet holes in our head.”
The person said Epik removed the website “within hours” of receiving complaints, and after attempts to get the platform owner to remove the objectionable content failed.
Publicly, on Twitter, Epik responded to some of its critics.
“Free speech is not coming into our house, declaring war on a mass group of people based on their religion or belief, publishing videos inviting them to be killed by horrific genocide, then celebrating the work that has been done,” the tweet read.
But by Thursday, the BitChute-hosted channel — called Handsome Truth GDL (for Goyim Defense League) — was publishing the same content from the old Goyim TV site.
That content largely includes wild antisemitic conspiracy theories, cell-phone footage of Minadeo and others driving around California and shouting antisemitic phrases (often through a megaphone) and other far-right fringe conspiracy theories (about coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Black Lives Matter movement, for example).
BitChute, according to the company, earns $23,485 per month via what it calls community funding sources.
The switch was written about on Twitter, where Minadeo’s account, Handsome Truth, remains active. It was implied that the takedown was, naturally, a Jewish conspiracy.
“The you know whos temporary shut down GTV,” Handsome Truth posted. “But i got a bitchute channel…so please GO & SUB.. and support IRL [in real life] activist like myself and others.”


Tags los angeles cryptocurrency antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Elections remain ahead despite the budget passing By JPOST EDITORIAL
Forget about Uman, we have the coronavirus to fight By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu wants blood By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by