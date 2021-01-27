Bahrain commemorates Holocaust, combats antisemitism

Bahrain is taking a lead in combatting antisemitism and also commemorating the Holocaust. The Kingdom, which has a small Jewish community and has played a key role in pushing tolerance, coexistence and peace with Israel, is at the forefront of these recent efforts. Former Ambassador to the US Houda Nonoo of Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry put out a message on Wednesday commemorating the Shoah.
We remember the 6M Jewish lives taken from us too soon. We must be vigilant in combating all forms of hate & #antisemitism by promoting education & tolerance. #Bahrain is committed to this through a recent partnership btwn @GlobalHamad & @USEAntiSemitism #HolocaustRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/4SQjfp8sWW— Houda Nonoo (@hnonoo75) January 27, 2021
“We remember the six million lives taken from us too soon,” she wrote. She previously served as the Ambassador of Bahrain to the United States and non-resident Ambassador to Canada, Brazil, Mexico & Argentina. “We must be vigilant combating all forms of hate and antisemitism by promoting education and tolerance. Bahrain is committed to this,” she noted. Bahrain has a partnership through its King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence and the office of the US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combatting Antisemitism.
“We have been so moved over the years to hear countless stories from survivors of the Holocaust. They have shared their stories with us and in turn, we must commit to doing our part to make sure this never happens again,” wrote Nonoo.
The tweets are part of a larger regional outpouring of commemoration on Holocaust Memorial Day. Turkey has also commemorated the Shoah and voices from the Gulf to Israel are taking part in new online and virtual sessions to show how important Holocaust memory is to the region.
