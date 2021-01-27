Bahrain commemorates Holocaust, combats antisemitism

“We remember the six million lives taken from us too soon,” she wrote. She previously served as the Ambassador of Bahrain to the United States and non-resident Ambassador to Canada, Brazil, Mexico & Argentina. “We must be vigilant combating all forms of hate and antisemitism by promoting education and tolerance. Bahrain is committed to this,” she noted. Bahrain has a partnership through its King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence and the office of the US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combatting Antisemitism.

“We have been so moved over the years to hear countless stories from survivors of the Holocaust. They have shared their stories with us and in turn, we must commit to doing our part to make sure this never happens again,” wrote Nonoo.

The tweets are part of a larger regional outpouring of commemoration on Holocaust Memorial Day . Turkey has also commemorated the Shoah and voices from the Gulf to Israel are taking part in new online and virtual sessions to show how important Holocaust memory is to the region.

