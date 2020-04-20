Bail revoked for man who tried to firebomb Jewish-sponsored facility

The Massachusetts man charged with attempted arson at a Jewish-sponsored assisted living facility was ordered back to jail after prosecutors protested his release on bail.
John Rathbun, 36, allegedly attempted to detonate a homemade bomb, discovered on April 2, made up of a five-gallon plastic gas canister filled with flammable liquid, at Ruth’s House, which is located within one square mile of several other Jewish facilities, including three synagogues, a Jewish private school and a Jewish community center.
Rathbun was ordered back to jail on Friday night, pending trial, by US District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni, MassLive reported.