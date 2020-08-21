The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

BDS campaign targets ISN French riders ahead of 2020 Tour de France

Some comments called for the harm of the riders, alluding to "a sniper on the Tour," referring to it "'bird shooting' as they do in Palestine."

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
AUGUST 21, 2020 04:02
Israeli cycling returns to training amid relaxed coronavirus restrictions (photo credit: RONEN TOPELBERG)
Israeli cycling returns to training amid relaxed coronavirus restrictions
(photo credit: RONEN TOPELBERG)
French-Israeli member of the French National Assembly Meyer Habib condemned a recent campaign launched by the BDS organization Palestine Will Win, which ridiculed and named the French members of Israel Start-Up Nation (ISN) - the Israeli professional cycling team - claiming that by participating in the 2020 Tour de France they are in turn supporting "Israeli apartheid through sport."
The campaign, shared reluctantly to Habib's official Facebook account, called on the public to personally comment and shame the French riders - notably Rudy Barbier, Hugo Hofstetter and Alexis Renard - for participating in the 2020 Tour, under Israeli colors.
"These three French riders will compete in the Tour de France under the colors of the 'Israel Startup Nation' group 'To promote the Israeli apartheid through sports. Do not hesitate to write a comment on each of their private pages in order to ask them not to participate in this scandalous activity," the campaign stated.
TOUR DE FRANCE 2020 – DECHAINEMENT DE HAINE ET DE MENACES CONTRE L'EQUIPE « ISRAEL START-UP NATION » ! QUELLE TERRIBLE...
Posted by Meyer Habib on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Some comments called for the harm of the riders, alluding to "a sniper on the Tour," referring to the act of gunning down Israel Start-Up Nation riders as "'bird shooting' as they do in Palestine."
Another BDS organization, AFPS-BDSF, wrote on their official Facebook page that "twenty organizations of Palestine Collective 63, work for justice and peace between Israelis and Palestinians. They will distribute flyers on and around the track, and will promote a number of actions in order to condemn the Israeli crime laundering enterprise, and the cooperation of the Tour de France in this matter."
"While the United Arab Emirates have reached a historic peace agreement with Israel, and many Arab countries are aiming for normalization, the BDS launches a campaign of hatred and threats, just days before the start of the 2020 Tour de France, against the Israel Startup Nation team," Habib said.
"The Tour de France is a national institution. Since 1903 it has been a celebration of cycling, a French celebration due to its diversity, the pleasure of being together and watching exceptional performances. There is no room for stigma and hatred. Hate ranging from calling for sabotage to physical aggression and even murder on the backdrop of Islamic-leftist antisemitism," he added. "Some examples out of hundreds of responses: 'Sniper on the track,' 'wildlife to be slaughtered,' 'They want to be everywhere like sewer rats,''throwing nails on the road,' and more."
Habib noted that he is currently writing to the Interior Minister, and copying the prime minister, on a request to provide "concrete measures" against BDS to address the issue and ensure the safety of the Israel Start-Up Nation riders - who he sends wishes of good fortune to.
"Should the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics be mentioned? For years I keep warning: BDS feeds an atmosphere of antisemitic hatred. It actually influences and encourages the transition. That same hatred is directed against Israel, against the Jews of France, the police, the republic, the state and its symbols," Habib concluded.


Tags Israel France Cycling Tour de France
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is playing a game of irresponsible politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The Abraham Accord’s splendid past By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': How will the Israel-UAE deal affect all involved? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Who's afraid of a fourth round of elections? – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 First 3 Israelis treated with new passive vaccine recover, leave hospital
Coronavirus lab at Hadassah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by