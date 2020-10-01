Belgium’s new justice minister has spoken of Jewish lobby

Belgium’s newly sworn in center-left government has rattled the Jewish community because of its pro-Palestinian stance, its lack of emphasis on antisemitism and its appointment of a justice minister who has publicly spoken of the “Jewish lobby.”On Thursday Alexander De Croo was sworn in as the new prime minister, replacing Sophie Wilmes who had been the head of a caretaker government for the last 16 months. Wilmes, who was the first Belgian Jewish prime minister, will now be the country’s foreign minister.But serving alongside her will be new Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne, of the Open Flemish Liberals and Democrats Party.
In February, when Van Quickenborne was the mayor of Kortrijk he tweeted that the "Jewish lobby is working extra hours. After Aalst, now Washington." It was not the first time he had raised eyebrows. In 2002 Van Quickenborne traveled to Gaza and met with Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Ismail Hassan Yassin."I am a bit anxious because I have seen a number of appointments that have raised eyebrows, and in some cases rightly so," said Yohan Benizri, who is the president of the Belgian Federation of Jewish Organizations and vice president of the European Jewish Congress and the World Jewish Congress.In the platform there was "no explicit mention of the fight against antisemitism," even though there is the ongoing issue of the Aalst carnival, Benizri said. He referenced the annual carnival which has gained notoriety for its antisemitic costumes and floats.The silence was striking when one takes into account that the references in the platform to Israeli plans to annex portions of the West Bank, Benizri said. Religious freedom is also absent, he added. A Jewish member of the Belgium parliament Michael Freilich, who is part of an opposition party, the New Flemish Alliance Party, also mentioned this platform.The biggest threats to Europe and Belgium are from China and Russia, but those countries are not named in the platform, but Israel is, Freilich says.The platform speaks of potential sanctions against Israel if it continues with annexation and mentions the potential for unilateral approval of a Palestinian state, Freilich said. "Those are points that show that the left-leaning parties, who have always been critical of Israel have the upper hand in this government," he said.Freilich added that he was concerned that the new government would remove special protections for Jewish institutions against antisemitic attacks. He added that there was also a fear that it would support banning circumcision.The new government is made up of seven parties spanning the French-Dutch language divide, including liberals, socialists and greens. Belgium has not had a fully fledged government since December 2018, when a four-party coalition collapsed.
Reuters contributed to this report.
