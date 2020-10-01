The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Belgium’s new justice minister has spoken of Jewish lobby

In February, when Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne was the Mayor of Kortrijk he tweeted that the “Jewish lobby is working extra hours. After Aalst, now Washington."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 19:34
Belgium's Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne attends a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 26, 2011. (photo credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER)
Belgium's Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne attends a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 26, 2011.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER)
Belgium’s newly sworn in center-left government has rattled the Jewish community because of its pro-Palestinian stance, its lack of emphasis on antisemitism and its appointment of a justice minister who has publicly spoken of the “Jewish lobby.”
On Thursday Alexander De Croo was sworn in as the new prime minister, replacing Sophie Wilmes who had been the head of a caretaker government for the last 16 months.
Wilmes, who was the first Belgian Jewish prime minister, will now be the country’s foreign minister.
But  serving alongside her will be new Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne, of the Open Flemish Liberals and Democrats Party.
In February, when Van Quickenborne was the mayor of Kortrijk he tweeted that the “Jewish lobby is working extra hours. After Aalst, now Washington.” It was not the first time he had raised eyebrows. In 2002 Van Quickenborne traveled to Gaza and met with Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Ismail Hassan Yassin.
“I am a bit anxious because I have seen a number of appointments that have raised eyebrows, and in some cases rightly so,” said Yohan Benizri, who is the president of the Belgian Federation of Jewish Organizations and vice president of the European Jewish Congress and the World Jewish Congress.
In the platform there was “no explicit mention of the fight against antisemitism,” even though there is the ongoing issue of the Aalst carnival, Benizri said. He referenced the annual carnival which has gained notoriety for its antisemitic costumes and floats.
The silence was striking when one takes into account that the references in the platform to Israeli plans to annex portions of the West Bank, Benizri said. Religious freedom is also absent, he added.
A Jewish member of the Belgium parliament Michael Freilich, who is part of an opposition party, the New Flemish Alliance Party, also mentioned this platform.
The biggest threats to Europe and Belgium are from China and Russia, but those countries are not named in the platform, but Israel is, Freilich says.
The platform speaks of potential sanctions against Israel if it continues with annexation and mentions the potential for unilateral approval of a Palestinian state, Freilich said. “Those are points that show that the left-leaning parties, who have always been critical of Israel have the upper hand in this government,” he said.
Freilich added that he was concerned that the new government would remove special protections for Jewish institutions against antisemitic attacks. He added that there was also a fear that it would support banning circumcision.
The new government is made up of seven parties spanning the French-Dutch language divide, including liberals, socialists and greens. Belgium has not had a fully fledged government since December 2018, when a four-party coalition collapsed.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags belgium jewish lobby justice ministry antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump is no antisemite. Drawing comparisons with Hitler is just crass By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by