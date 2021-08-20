Ben & Jerry's condemns backlash over Israel boycott

Ben & Jerry's released a statement through their Twitter account on Wednesday, condemning the backlash received over their decision to boycott Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

"Ben & Jerry's condemns the hateful and violent threats that have been directed at our company," they wrote on Twitter.

"We stand together...in denouncing hate, intimidation, and threats of violence in any form," they added.

Ben & Jerry's condemns the hateful and violent threats that have been directed at our company, our business partners, our Board, and particularly our Board Chair. We stand together—Ben & Jerry’s and our Board—in denouncing hate, intimidation, and threats of violence in any form. — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) August 19, 2021

The ice cream company continued by adding they will "continue to be guided by our values and commitment to human rights and justice."

An airplane with a banner attacking Ben & Jerry’s Israeli boycotts circled over the ice cream maker's factory and global headquarters in South Burlington, Vermont, in July.

The plane was part of an Israeli-American Council (IAC) campaign calling on Ben & Jerry's to stop its boycott.