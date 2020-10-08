The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Berlin synagogue mezuzah vandalized with swastika

German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, noted his frustration with this “disgusting” crime.

By JOE BAUR/JTA  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 06:53
Rykestrasse Synagogue, Berlin (photo credit: REUTERS)
Rykestrasse Synagogue, Berlin
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The mezuzah at the entrance of the Tiferet Israel synagogue in Berlin was found damaged last week with a swastika drawn on the parchment.
The antisemitic incident was first reported by Sigmount A. Königsberg, a commissioner covering antisemitism for the Jewish Community of Berlin organization. Last Thursday evening, Königsberg tweeted from his personal account that he learned of the incident from the synagogue’s Rabbi Reuven Yaacobov and included photos of the mezuzah’s parchment desecrated with a swastika.
“We will not be put off by this. We Jews are here, we stay here,” said Rabbi Yaacobov according to the Jüdische Allgemeine. “We do not concentrate on the negative, we want to spread more positive things.”
Rabbi Yaacobov promised that the synagogue would soon install a new mezuzah that’s “even more beautiful and even bigger than the previous one.”
German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, retweeted Königsberg, noting his frustration with this “disgusting” crime.
“This crime must be solved quickly and those responsible punished!” tweeted Maas. “We stand closely and full of compassion at the side of our Jewish friends.”
There’s been little information made public since Königsberg sent his tweet, but the incident occurred just days before the first anniversary of last year’s Yom Kippur shooting in Halle, Germany, and another violent antisemitic attack in Hamburg in which a kippah-wearing Jewish student walking to Sukkot services was seriously injured by a man dressed in a military uniform.


Tags synagogue berlin antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump set a bad example for Americans in coronavirus leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Erdogan's Turkey: Drunk on power By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Violent conduct by protestors on our streets demands zero tolerance By GIL TROY
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion By YAACOV AYISH
Ruth Wasserman Lande Did the Emirates turn its back on the Palestinians? By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by