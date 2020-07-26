The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Bodies of 286 Jews murdered in Holocaust found in Ukraine basement

The basements were opened after the war, but they were left open without moving the bodies with a sign marking it as the place of a mass murder.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JULY 26, 2020 14:59
Mass grave of Holocaust victims in the Ukraine. (photo credit: MIKHAIL YEHUDANIN)
Mass grave of Holocaust victims in the Ukraine.
(photo credit: MIKHAIL YEHUDANIN)
The bodies of 286 Jewish people, mostly women and children, were found in a basement below the town square's marketplace in Sataniv, Ukraine.
The town was known to once have an organized Jewish community where numerous pioneers of the Haskalah movement, including Isaac Satanow, Menachem Mendel Lefin and Alexander b. Zevi Margaliot, once lived. After surviving persecution in the region for centuries, the Germans infiltrated in May 1942 and killed 800 people, the majority of which were Jews.
Of those, 286 were gassed in gas chambers in two separate basements, according to Israel's Ynet News, citing the KGB's records as well as eye-witness records from those who returned to the city after the war.
The basements were opened after the war, but they were left open without moving the bodies with a sign marking it as the place of a mass murder. Over the years, however, the entrance disappeared below the rubble of a ruined household standing above it.
It took the local Jewish community several legal battles in order to finally gain ownership of the basement. Searches began on the site in 2019, and one by one, bones and articles of clothing of those savagely killed was found. Among the rubble was a mezuzah, which stands at the doorway of Jewish homes, suggesting that the ruins above the basement once belonged to a Jewish family.
The remains of the Jewish people left in the basement were collected in sacks to be taken for burial in the city's ancient Jewish cemetery.


Tags Holocaust ukraine genocide
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amir Ohana needs to serve the people, not the government's interests By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova The Middle East rediscovers the Jews - opinion By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Eric Mandel Editorialized news reporting is worse now than the Bari Weiss controversy By ERIC R. MANDEL
Jimmy Bitton In fight for Zionism Jewish education is needed now more than ever By JIMMY BITTON
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by